Innovation in Asia: Consumer AR Accelerates in China





According to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), AR headset shipments in China will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 109.9% between 2021 and 2025, compared to 69.4% for VR headsets. Will increase.

China has several advantages regarding AR

Investment and recruitment by well-financed tech companies. Some of the country’s largest technology companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, NetEase and Tencent Offer, are opening platforms and tools for AR developers and content creators. Many software and service providers such as Sight Plus, Hisense and Mayitegong are also participating in the AR space.

AI and 5G leg up. AI is the key to maximizing the potential of AR. China is already leading the two technologies that underpin new AR use cases: computer vision and facial recognition. The country also has the world’s largest 5G network, which will ultimately help AR devices process data faster, reduce latency, and better connect to the cloud. This allows for better performance with AR goggles and more vibrant mobile AR on smartphones, making it a good way to test your technology.

Availability of consumer-friendly AR goggles. Some Chinese brands are introducing a new generation of hands-free AR devices that are less bulky and more affordable. For example, Nreal Air glasses connected to smartphones that support iOS and Android are similar to regular glasses and cost less than $ 600. By comparison, Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 costs $ 3,500. Future devices from the Internet of Things (IoT) giant Xiaomi and TCL will only gain momentum.

Government support to accelerate ecosystem development. The Government has designated AR as a national strategic priority in the 14th Five-Year Plan (14FYP) for National Economic and Social Development, which is central to the country’s industrial plans and policies from 2021 to 2025. did. This helps the industry establish a roadmap. Set standards and benchmarks, develop human resources, obtain funds and expand overseas.

