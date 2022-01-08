Italian mafia fugitive caught in Spain thanks to Google Maps





Rome Gioacchino Gammino has managed to avoid capture since he escaped from Levivia prison in Rome 20 years ago when he was facing murder. He fled to Spain, renamed him, cut off his family ties, and at one point created a new life for himself, who was working as a chef at an Italian restaurant.

But last month, Italian investigators finally tracked Gamino, 61, in a town northwest of Madrid, thanks to an unlikely tool, Google Maps.

General Nikola Artiero, Deputy Director of the Italian Anti-Mafia Investigative Service, who worked with Palermo’s prosecutor, how investigators use Google Maps and Street View to track Gamino. Explained if you helped. A Sicilian on the list of the most dangerous fugitives in Italy.

Investigators at Palermo did not reveal how Gamino was tracked to the town of Galapaga near Madrid, saying aspects of the case were still part of the ongoing investigation.

But General Artiello is more positive, using Google’s tools to search for and stand in front of El Huerto de Manu, a fruit and vegetable store that investigators believe has something to do with the fugitive. Explained that he encountered an image of a man. shop.

According to General Artiello, the man in the image is the same size and physique as Mr. Gamino, and investigators noticed that the store shares the same phone number as the nearby restaurant La Cocina De Manu, which closed a few years ago. rice field.

However, the social media page remains online with a picture of a restaurant chef standing next to a wood-burning stove pizza oven.

According to General Artiello, investigators applied age-progressing techniques to Gamino’s old photographs to understand what the fugitive would look like 20 years from now and identified the chef as a wanted person.

An Italian investigator contacted Spanish police searching for the fugitive, and on December 17, Gamino was arrested while walking down the street. General Artiello said the discovery using Google Tools was key to Mr. Gamino’s swift arrest, although there were other breaks in the 20-year investigation.

I was a little lucky to see the image on Google Maps, but in any case there was other evidence that would have led us to him in the end, General Artiero said. Google Maps took us there faster.

Gamino first violated the law when he was investigated for drug trafficking in the 1980s. Investigators believe he was a member of the Stidda clan based in Campobello di Ricata, a town east of Agrigento, Sicily. Stidda, meaning Sicilian star, was drawn from a class of gangsters who began to rebel against Sicilian Mafia leader Sicilian Mafia in the 1980s. Approximately 200 people were killed in the turf war between Stidda and Sicilian Mafia in the 1990s, according to a statement from the Anti-Mafia Investigative Service, which announced the arrest of Mr. Gaminos in Spain.

Gamino was subsequently arrested in 1999 for murder. He tried on June 26, 2002 at Levivia Prison in Rome, where he is believed to have left the front door of the prison using the hustle and bustle created by the film crew during the filming of a television series scene. I was waiting for you. During his years on the run, he was convicted of murder in his absence and was issued a European Arrest Warrant for him in 2014.

Palermo’s prosecutor did not say whether Mr. Gamino was involved in the illegal activity in Spain.

Gamino is expected to be handed over to Italy in the coming weeks for life imprisonment, investigators said.

