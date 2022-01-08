How Pete Butigeg wants to help businesses build the future of transportation





Business owners in the transportation sector have formidable allies. It’s the US government.

It was a message delivered by US Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg during the keynote speech at CES 2022 on Thursday. Butigeg plays pre-recorded segments on a large screen for live audiences, the federal government paves the way for innovation in the transportation sector, and companies safely bring technology and services to market in the coming years. I promised to help you put it in.

Butigeg cited, for example, a $ 7.5 billion investment to build an electric vehicle charging station network that includes rural areas and poorly serviced areas, and a $ 66 billion investment for environmentally friendly railroads. ..

“We live in an era where innovation is reshaping the way people and things are moved where they are needed,” Butigeg said. “We need to actively plan to support the growth of new ideas and ensure that Americans share their interests.” He said DoT is an industry challenge and potential. He said he would soon launch a new streamlined process to work with the private sector to identify a solution.

Butigeg acknowledged that the terms “government” and “innovation” are not usually closely related, but many of today’s biggest innovations are from the GPS to the touch screen to the Internet itself. He pointed out that it is based on the technology that supported the invention or development. .. Also, some of today’s most successful tech companies (he confirmed the names of Tesla, Google, and Apple) benefited from the government early in growth.

Especially when it comes to transportation companies, Butigeg said the government is throwing support behind technologies that can move the industry forward. “The government did not invent planes, trains or cars,” he said. “But the government built airports, laid railroad tracks, and built highways.”

A former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said he believes the transportation industry is at the forefront of world-changing innovations, from electric vehicles to high-speed rail to carbon dioxide absorption roads. He said the government is interested in ensuring that these types of technologies are successful for the benefit of the country.

“”[The government] “It complements what the business is best at, developing great ideas and bringing them to market in an efficient and profitable way,” he said.

Butigeg said he believes that both the recently passed $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill and the ongoing buildback better program will help the green transport technology boom. $ 7.5 billion in EV charging stations and $ 66 billion in rail funding are included in the infrastructure bill passed. The Build Back Better project, which is still under discussion in Congress, provides incentives such as solar subsidies for purchasing electric vehicles and tax refunds of up to $ 12,500.

Butigeg added that the Ministry of Transport will work with the private sector to establish guardrails around new technologies and ensure they are safe. For example, last year, DoT began requiring automakers and operators to provide reports of all collisions related to self-driving cars.

The secretary argued that such a move was not intended to curb growth. If done properly, he argued, they would have the opposite effect. “They ultimately help the industry prosper,” Butigeg said. .. “

