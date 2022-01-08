Wordle is the perfect pandemic entertainment.Click here for how to play





We thought this pandemic would somehow end up in a beautiful moment, a flame of glory. Now, two years later, we try not to think.

Who wants to do at this point? The numbers are daunting-on Thursday, Oregon registered more than 7,000 new cases, surpassing the previous daily record of COVID-19 cases set the day before by about 1,000. in a day.

Previously, I got one, then 30. Remember that the 400 was a bridge too far away?

And they are official numbers and do not include any people who have been tested or not taken at home. And Oregon is doing well compared to other states.

Don’t think about it. Instead, let’s talk about the January 2022 Tiger King Wardle.

An online game that can only be played once a day, adding to the overall appeal. Indeed, in the midst of a pandemic where nearly a million Americans have died, you are playing alone on your computer. But you are playing with everyone at the same time!

Then, when you’re done, share the final board image on Twitter, Slack, or text and show off to everyone about Wordle’s genius.

So how does it work?

The game board is simple. There are 6 lines of 5 empty boxes and a virtual keyboard at the bottom.

Wordle game board (screenshot)

Each of these lines represents one guess. Therefore, write one word in the first box set. Any five-letter word will do, but we recommend that you don’t repeat frequently used letters.

When you get that word, press Enter.

This will change the color of each of these boxed text. If the letters are in the correct place, the box will turn green. If the letter is in the word but not in the right place, it turns to mustard color. If the word does not contain all the letters, it will be grayed out.

Here’s how Wordle describes it:

Wardre Rule (Screenshot)

be careful! Characters can be displayed twice! Probably more than once!

Therefore, after making the first guess, use the information given to make the second guess. Select the non-grayed text (it will also be grayed out on the virtual keyboard).

Press Enter to repeat. That simple. Your goal is to guess a five-letter word in six trials.

Why is it so much fun? who knows. Maybe it’s not that difficult, but it’s hard enough. Maybe it has nothing to do with COVID. It may be because it is a way to connect with people even at bad times objectively.

Whatever the reason, it’s just fun. And why not have the least fun today?

-Lizzie Acker

503-221-8052, lacker @ oregonian.com, @ lizzzyacker

