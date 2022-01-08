Google Doodle celebrates Stephen Hawking’s 80th birthday





Saturday’s Google Doodle will pay tribute to the late Stephen Hawking, perhaps the most famous scientist of his time, who tried to explain the universe to millions of people.

The work of renowned British theoretical physicists and cosmologists focused on deepening the understanding of black holes. Black holes collapse, forming a core of such density and strong gravitational attraction, and even light cannot escape.

Saturday is Hawking’s 80th birthday (he died in 2018), and to celebrate his contribution to science, Google has hawked a video Doodle with a prominent black hole in the center of the illustration. Dedicated. In a two-minute long pixelated video, Hawking-like computer-generated voice tells of his outstanding life, including a life and cosmic quote that reflects his unwavering optimism.

This video shows how he continued his research despite suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Lou Gehrig’s disease gradually became paralyzed after being diagnosed at the age of 21. I was expecting it.

His family, who approved the computer-generated audio that narrated the video, told Google that he would have been pleased to see the story of his life told in a short but creative video.

Stephen Hawking, Faculty of Applied Mathematics Theoretical Physics, University of Cambridge.

Hawking family

“He would have thought it important to show that his physical condition never allowed him to limit his expressiveness and his determination to affect the world in which he lived. “His family said. “I hope his example provides inspiration and hope globally to everyone who faces major challenges during this difficult time.”

One of his greatest contributions was the theoretical prediction that black holes would eventually emit evaporating radiation. This is often referred to as Hawking radiation. At first, he thought the 1970 discovery was actually the result of a miscalculation. But he was finally persuaded that his formula was accurate.

Hawking was also a prolific author who wrote to explain the origin and expansion of the universe to readers unfamiliar with scientific theory. His 1988 book, A Brief History of Time, was extremely popular, selling over 10 million copies and translated into 35 languages. He also produced similar books by Hawking, such as Hawking, the Universe in the Future, Hawking, and the history of the universe.

Doodle was described by Doodler Matthew Cruickshank. He states that his visual approach was heavily influenced by Hawking’s lifelong evolution of computer graphics.

