Brave New Agent Neon: Ability Kits and Ultimates Revealed





Neon came to Barorant next week, and developer Riot Games finally revealed exactly what her abilities were doing. Like her introductory trailer, the neon kit can rely on her speed to gain an edge in the match, but she also helps with some powerful electrical capabilities.

With the neon signature ability High Gear, you can sprint the map and slide once per round, but after sliding, you can get a second charge by getting 2 kills in the round. Not only does she have grenades that can attack enemies at the same time in two areas, she also has the ability to create two long electrostatic walls on either side of her.

Meanwhile, her ultimate ability is to direct her power to a focused beam that can damage the enemy. The beam does the same amount of damage no matter where it hits the enemy. This means there are no leg shot penalties or headshot bonuses, and it maintains perfect accuracy even when neon is sprinting.

Riot will release the Neon with Valorants Episode 4 Act 1 update, which will be released early next week.

Neon Full Ability Kit E High Gear

Instantly channel neon power to increase speed. Once charged, use AltFire to trigger the electric slide. The slide charge will be reset after 2 kills.

Q relay bolt

Instantly throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt charges the ground beneath with a shocking blast.

C fast lane

Two energy lines that extend forward for a short distance or until they hit the surface are fired forward toward the ground. The line rises to the wall of static electricity, obstructing your view and damaging passing enemies.

X overdrive

Unleash neon at full power and speed in a short period of time. Fires to direct power to a deadly lightning beam with high movement accuracy. The duration is reset with each kill.

