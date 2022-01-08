Google is killing some nested speaker features





Google Nest requires you to adjust the volume of each device individually when casting to a speaker group. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

You need to finish all the good things. This includes the ability to use Google’s multi-room casting for seamless audio control, one of the features found to be in breach of Sonos’ patents.

Yesterday, after the Trade Commission ruled in favor of Sonos, Google posted an immediate change in speaker group functionality on the Nest forum. Google is developing software tweaks so that the audio casting feature does not violate the five patents that caused all of this.

The main points are as follows. On all devices in the Google Cast homegroup, you can no longer adjust the volume by simply dragging your finger. Instead, you need to adjust the volume sliders for each connected smart speaker and the display within that particular group individually.

One of the benefits of choosing an Android smartphone as your home controller in Google’s home is that pressing the external volume button also controls the volume of each speaker in your homegroup. But that’s gone, and you can’t turn down the volume using quick shortcuts.

Google writes that most speaker groups should continue to work as expected unless you’re using JBL and Lenovo branded devices that use different cast protocols. Firmware version 1.52.272222 or later is required for JBL and Lenovo devices to work.

To see technical information in the Google Home app, tap the device name, then in the right corner[設定]Tap the button. A list of firmware can be found under Device Information. If your device doesn’t seem to have a firmware update, try a factory reset and then link your device to your Google account to update.

A few people need to install the Device Utility app or DUA to receive software updates. If any of your devices fall into that category, the Google Home app will probably pop up a prompt to download and install DUA. This will keep your device connected to your home Wi-Fi and ensure that you have the latest firmware running. Setting up a new Google Home product also includes installing DUA.

People are angry when a reply to Google posted on the Nest forum is a sign of something. Some people are asking for a refund, saying that this robs one of the most friendly features of Google casting. This update breaks all the purposes and features of listening to music using the device, one forum member wrote. I have a physical disability and I bought the device especially so that I can control the device by voice, another person says.

My house is covered with casting equipment (my job!), So I went ahead and tested the multi-room situation myself. The first time I tried it was what I called a legacy homegroup I created a long time ago. It contains 5 speakers placed around my downstairs area. Since I was casting music from Spotify, I didn’t have the option to control the sound when I pressed the phone button, and the Google Assistant claimed that I couldn’t turn down the volume with voice commands.

It’s interesting to see if more fixes will be published in the next two months. This is the period until Google bans the import of devices that violate Sonos patents (Nest speakers, Chromecast streaming sticks, Pixel smartphones, etc.). However, the company has already made the aforementioned software tweaks approved by a judge who made a preliminary judgment last August, and what we see here could be the result of all that.

