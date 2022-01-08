Louisiana Tech University Establishes Banking School





Registration for the first cohort of the Louisiana Tech University Banking Department has begun. Presented by the Business College in collaboration with the Louisiana Banking Association (LBA), this professional development program aims to expand the skills and knowledge base of emerging bank leaders, regulators, and vendors. Classes will be held June 6-10, 2022 and June 5-9, 2023.

With a strategic focus on financial technology, innovation, regional economic development and information security, state bankers can further refine their skills that are becoming increasingly important to the banking industry, says Louisiana Tech Business College. Dr. Chris Martin, Dean of the Department of Finance, said. We look forward to welcoming our first banker cohort to campus this summer and are grateful to our sponsors and LBA for their support.

Courses taught by Louisiana Tech faculty, top bank executives, regulatory agencies, and some service providers cover a variety of topics such as operations, risk management, liquidity, marketing and sales, and regulation.

The Louisiana Tech University Banking Department offers our emerging leaders a unique opportunity to hone their skills and expand their knowledge of the banking industry in ways that are difficult to access in their daily responsibilities, Jude Melville. Said. President and CEO of b1BANK. We especially like the fact that the school focuses on young employees. The more young people we can inspire about the potential impact they have throughout our community banking career, the more influential our organization and industry will be over time. increase.

On-campus BankExec simulations and off-campus case studies will be completed in a few years to complement and enhance classroom discussions. In addition, on-campus networking and mentoring will take place through a two-year cohort.

Ginger Laurent, Chief Executive Officer of LBA, said: Louisiana Tech University’s commitment to cybersecurity and entrepreneurship gives the school some unique characteristics. We are excited to partner with Louisiana Tech, bankers and bank consultants to bring this school to life. “

B1BANK works with Business College to provide support as a presenting sponsor.

We are always looking for ways to invest in our industry and thus our community, Melville said. The Louisiana Tech School of Banking is an opportunity to partner with two great organizations, Louisiana Tech and the Louisiana Bankers Association. The partnership not only consumes enough of our time, energy and resources, but also gives us the confidence that it will double in the next few years.

For more information on banking schools or online registration, please visit business.latech.edu / banking. Registration ends on April 29th. If you are interested in sponsoring a banking school, please contact Mary Susan Britt ([email protected]).

