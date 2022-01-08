Comment feature for Google Docs abused to distribute phishing links





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

Avanan’s team of security researchers report that hackers are exploiting a security vulnerability in Google Docs that exploits the comment feature. They claim that they have seen hackers exploit this vulnerability to target 500 inboxes of 30 Outlook users, including over 100 individual email accounts.

Avanan’s team claims to have discovered an exploit on Google Docs last June that allowed hackers to send phishing links to users. And this October, I discovered that hackers used the comment feature to find another way to send phishing links to unsuspecting users. They further claim that the vulnerability was not fixed by Google, so hackers began using it last month.

The hacking approach is simple and straightforward. Hackers create Google Docs documents and add comments that include an email address after the @ sign. The symbol automatically warns the system to send an email to the person specified by the email address. The email sent contains a phishing link that sends the user to a web page that could lead to malicious code.

Hacking works because the email sent does not show the hacker’s email address, only the name you specify. Also, the email comes from Google, so users trust it to be legitimate. The same feature also allows emails to bypass spam filters. In particular, victims are targeted by what looks like a friendly email message, so they don’t even need to open the targeted Google Docs document. To make matters worse, the attacker doesn’t even have to share the document, just put the victim’s address in the comment and the job is done.

Avanan’s team has reported that Outlook has been involved in most attacks so far, but keep in mind that it could work the same for virtually any email system. To avoid being the victim of such an attack, users only need to refrain from clicking on links embedded in emails sent by Google Docs. They conclude by claiming that they briefed Google on their findings on January 4, but the vulnerability has not been fixed so far.

If your mom wants to share Google Docs with you, check the source.More info: www.avanan.com/blog/google-doc… Phishing and malware

2022 Science X Network

Quote: The comment function of Google Docs (January 7, 2022) abused to distribute phishing links is https: //techxplore.com/news/2022-01-google-docs-comment-feature-exploited Obtained from .html on January 7, 2022

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2022-01-google-docs-comment-feature-exploited.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos