India attacks Google in antitrust investigation on alleged abuse in news aggregation – TechCrunch





India’s antitrust watchers have received complaints from news publishers claiming that search giants are exploiting their advantage in news aggregation to impose unfair conditions on outlets. I ordered an investigation.

The Competition Commission of India said Friday that Google controls certain online services, the original view of which was that Google broke local antitrust laws and pointed out new rules in France and Australia. Issuers of paid licenses for content to address the bargaining imbalance between the two and the consequent imposition of unfair terms by Google.

The informant’s allegations found in this vertically integrated ecosystem operated by Google seem to make it seem like news publishers have no choice but to accept the terms imposed by Google. Google appears to act as a gateway between various news publishers on the one hand and news readers on the other. Another option for news publishers is to abandon the traffic that Google generated for them, which would be detrimental to their revenue generation, CCI said in order on page 21.

The survey follows a complaint from the Digital News Publishers Association, which consists of the digital divisions of India’s largest media company. According to the association, members get more than half of their traffic from online search engines, a category that Google clearly directs, and their market-leading position puts publishers at some disadvantage. I was able to.

In a wide range of complaints, the association said that when Google displayed excerpts from news items, it would limit the number of visitors to the news outlets and affect advertising revenue for the duration of Google.[s] Not only “earn advertising revenue on the result page”, but also “enhance the search algorithm that results from the volume of search queries”.

The terms of the contracts signed between the members of the informant are also averaged. [news publishers] And OP [Google and its subsidiaries] Sharing advertising revenue is unilaterally and arbitrarily decided by the OP, and informant members have no choice but to accept the terms as they are, without any bargaining power, Watchdog said. rice field.

Watchdog said the only alternative to the AMP system would be for publishers to join Google, which would benefit Google and disadvantage publishers. The association has accused Google of forcing them to use its AMP format. And it affects their income.

A Google spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

“A well-functioning democracy cannot undermine the important role that the news media plays, as it undermines the competitive process by which digital gatekeeper companies determine the fair distribution of revenue among all stakeholders. We need to avoid abusing our dominant position, “Watchdog added.

The Friday survey is the latest in a series of surveys ordered by the Indian competition watchdog in recent weeks. At the end of last year, CCI ordered an investigation into how Apple operates the App Store, making it the latest country to target American tech giants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/07/india-hits-google-with-antitrust-investigation-over-alleged-abuse-in-news-aggregation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos