



Google and Apple haven’t revealed the exact amount, but search giants pay billions of dollars each year to iPhone makers to remain the default search engine for iPhones, Macs and other devices. Is widely known. Anyway, so far, how exactly the mystery remains.

A new class action lawsuit filed in California claims that the deal will hurt not only other search engine companies, but also those that advertise on Google. It goes one step further, suggesting that Apple and Google should be split into smaller companies because they violate US antitrust laws.

Of particular interest in this proceeding is that once discovery is completed, Google will ultimately know the exact amount to pay Apple each year as the device’s default search engine.

According to a recent estimate by ABBernstein, a financial services company for investor notes seen by Ped30, Apple’s payment to Apple this year is 180, based on Apple’s public filing disclosure and an analysis of Google’s traffic acquisition costs. It can go from $ 100 million to $ 20 billion. (TAC) payment.

Antitrust cases in class proceedings

The proceedings themselves were filed by Alioto Law Firm on behalf of the California Crane School, which offers courses nationwide for mobile crane operator certification.

In a press release announcing the proceedings, Alioto Law Firm stated the allegations it made against the two tech giants:

“Complaints claim to include the means used to fulfill our non-compete obligations. (1) Google shares search profits with Apple. (2) Apple shares all search profits with Apple. Prefer Google for Apple devices. (3) Regular secret meetings between executives from both companies. (4) Billions of dollars annually paid by Google to Apple to not compete in the search business. 5) Suppress the competition of smaller competitors and eliminate them from the search market. (6) Acquire real and potential competitors. “

In addition to paying to maintain the device’s default search engine, some agreements between the two companies require Apple not to compete with Google in its search business. There have been rumors about the Apple Search Engine for some time, but if Apple actually develops its own search product, it violates its existing deal with Google.

It’s interesting to know exactly what the default search engine amount Google pays to Apple each year, but since these types of proceedings are often settled earlier, this class action will not be brought to justice. It may not even be in the discovery stage. Defendants can also file proceedings to dismiss them.

