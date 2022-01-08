CES2022 Innovation Awards for Kura Gallium AR Glasses! Is it worth the investment?





The CES 2022 Innovation Awards were presented to advanced gallium AR glasses developed by Kura Technologies, a San Francisco-based technology company focused on augmented reality products.

(Photo: Screenshot of Kura Technologies official website) CES2022 Innovation Awards will be presented to Kura Gallium AR Glasses! Is it worth the investment?

For this reason, experts now believe that Kura Gallium has set the industry standard as the highest performing AR wearable device. Today, many manufacturers are entering the rising AR and VR markets.

Get Cragallium. It’s good to see the product shine in the light.

— DarthBuzzard (@DarthBuzzard) January 4, 2022

Recently, smart TV developer TCL has joined other companies such as Oppo, Snap, Apple, Microsoft and Meta, and CNET reports that it is exploring the virtual reality world.

This shows that the AR and VR markets are still growing as more products arrive.

CES2022 Innovation Award presented to Cragallium

According to CES Exhibitor Media Center, Kura Gallium is more advanced than existing AR headsets.

It outperforms today’s augmented reality glasses in terms of brightness, resolution, transparency, field of view, depth of field, and form factor.

One of the interesting things about Gallium is that it is the first AR device with a 150 degree full frame field of view.

Next year, new AR products will be introduced. As they say, the beginning of true human expansion. Cragallium. https://t.co/n3LeKzEWEX #augmentedreality #ar #mixedreality #mr pic.twitter.com/TXNuWpevWm

— Alexander Meijers (@ameijers) September 20, 2019

On the other hand, the 95% transparency feature also allows the displayed image to blend more efficiently around the consumer.

Meanwhile, Kura Technologies’ advanced AR gadgets also offer some breakthrough technologies. These include:

Customized MicroLED display driver ASIC. Customized pinhole waveguide. Customized miniature full color MicroLED display based on customized full color silicon.Cragallium is currently in demand

Kura Technologies is currently trying to meet the high consumer demand for the latest gallium AR glasses. Many people around the world are interested in having their own cragallium, so the tech company decided to implement a small deposit fee.

“The demand for Kura Gallium is so high that we are asking our customers to pay a small deposit of $ 111 per headset to book a spot in the first batch of units,” says Kura Technologies.

“This will give us a better understanding of the number of units needed in the first batch and will allow us to reserve one of the first units,” added the AR gadget developer.

Kura Technologies added that the deposit fee is included in the total payment for gallium AR glasses.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest information on Kura Technologies and other AR glasses developers.

