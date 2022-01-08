Day 2 technical notes for CES2022





The second day of CES was spent at Tech West, The Venetian Expo (formerly Sands), Eureka Park Startup exhibitions and Country Pavilions. These floors are densely packed with accessibility, AI, anti-pathogens, driver assistance, enterprise, games, health assessment, health screening, machine vision, natural language recognition, robotics, smart homes, smart cities, voice detection, UX, Water regeneration, water protection, XR.

Here are some of the exhibitors I had the opportunity to meet on the second day of this year’s show.

EAIGLE

At Eureka Park, EAIGLE has introduced a comprehensive AI-based all-in-one kiosk with contactless visitor management, automated wellness screening, vaccine validation, population counting, volume management, and crowd fever screening.

essence

Essence Security, one of the world’s largest alert system solution providers, has won two CES Innovation Awards for its Smoke Generator with MyShield 5G and Personal Safety Alert Device with Umbrella 5G. Station monitoring provider. For more information on the Essences Umbrella solution and its extensions to commercial enterprise security deployments, see this article by Paul Rothman, Editor-in-Chief of Security Business.

InfiRay

If you are driving an Audi S7 Sportback, BMW M760Li xDrive, or 2021 Cadillac Escalade, you are already using the InfiRays uncooled IR sensor for driver assistance guidance. At CES, the company unveiled its first 8m uncooled thermal camera sensor. This has wide potential in industries such as bodywear cameras.

Isorg

For the security and identification market, Isorg has demonstrated a Fingerprint-on-Display (FoD) module to improve fingerprint smartphone authentication and improve dry finger performance under harsh conditions. The sensor module supports FAP30 and FAP60. Up to 4 fingers touch the smartphone display at the same time. The four-finger sensor scans four fingers with each hand, followed by the thumb (4-4-2). Each 10 print profile produces a complete record without stitching. Therefore, these scanners are the fastest option and the FBI is a good choice for registration. The four-finger scan also improves the accuracy of the identification operation.

The next step for Isorgs is to present these innovations as a trusted partner for smartphone and security solution providers involved in mobile banking, border control, first responders, and electronic access control.

Femtosense AI

CES 2022 becomes a living catalog of AI accelerators, Systems on Chip (SoC), introducing a new category of ultra-efficient AI processors for embedded edges, also known as sparse processing units (SPUs), like Femtosense. it was done. ).

About six years ago, ADAS coding was introduced into luxury cars by helping owners park, braking early, avoiding backwards, and recognizing objects approaching faster than the driver’s reaction time. When it came to saving lives, the focus seemed to be on completing a stable project, even if that meant millions of lines of code. Today’s vehicles can require over 100 million lines, complex structures, and high-density neural networks. The higher the density, the higher the processing power, the higher the cost, heat, power, and ultimately the mileage of the electric vehicle.

For 911 operators trying to hear if the call is an unarmed domestic conflict or accompanied by gun violence, there is an SPU with an efficient code that recognizes multiple people talking in the background noise. It means the difference between whether the wrong response team was dispatched or the life was saved.

Femtosense AI was able to use SPU to demonstrate speech recognition in a very noisy trade fair environment. As a result, unchanged audio and background noise were played back in real time. Legacy noise canceling technology is still sold in consumer electronics today and is more like sound suppression than maintaining audible frequencies.

AI-based video processing, such as riots, where objects move in different directions while a complex building is burning, may not render video evidence accurately. With Femtosense AI SPU, parameter and activation sparsity can reduce power requirements by a factor of 100 and memory usage by a factor of 10.

Femtosense AI provides everything you need to move from a neural network model to an SPU, in addition to using a super-efficient neural network processor. These tasks are typically performed by a solution provider who may not be familiar with processor development.

Visual behavior

Visual Behavior works with companies such as Waymo and NVIDIA to create types of robot recognition such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Visual Behavior uses an amazing new paradigm that focuses on scene representation rather than sensors. This is an internal and lasting symbolic representation of the continuously updated world. Their core technology is the artificial visual cortex, which is AI-based software for understanding the scene.

Use cases include improved driver safety in harsh environmental conditions, improved avoidance of multiple obstacles, and object tracking between similar objects.

About the author:

Steve Surfarois is Chairman of the Public Security Working Group of the Security Industry Association (SIA) and has over 30 years of experience in the security industry. He is an expert in smart cities and buildings, cyber security, forensic video, data science, command center design, and first responder technology. Follow him on Twitter, @ stevesurf.

