VR and AR continue to boil on CES2022 – TechCrunch





Somehow, mysteriously, it’s been almost 10 years since the original Oculus Rift hit Kickstarter.

With the development 10 years later, VR headsets are getting better and better, but at this point, it is no exaggeration to say that the adoption of VR will gradually progress. If we are all destined to fix the headset (VR, AR, or a combination of the two) to the face, it will result in 1000 small steps, not one big one *. Beat Saber here. Supernatural there. The headset will gradually get better / lighter / faster. Maybe people are used to using headsets for training purposes at work. Maybe everyone suddenly agrees on what the Metaverse is.

This gradual progress was also true at this year’s CES. There was a lot of VR / AR news, none of which was a big deal, but we both took a step forward.

(* Of course, one potential meteorite strike is when Apple does what it likes, plunges slowly, drops versions, and brings categories to mind. This has been rumored for some time.)

Let’s summarize the show’s biggest VR / AR bits.

Sony PSVR2

We’ve known for some time that we’re working on a next-generation headset for the PlayStation 5, following Sony’s 2016 PS VR headset. But beyond a sort of light, “We’re working on it!” Was announced in early 2021 and didn’t share much of the details about the controller months later.

They still have some cards nearby, but they shared some more details about what is now officially known as PSVR2. like that:

The resolution is 2000 x 2040 per eye. It has a wider field of view than first generation headsets and is 110 degrees compared to 96 degrees. The refresh rate is 90 / 120Hz. It will be able to track your eye movements, potentially allowing you to do things like highlight interface elements just by looking at them. Supports fove rendering. This is a great way to use your processing power more efficiently by prioritizing rendering of what is in the center of your field of view. They are building a new controller (pictured below) with finger detection and an amazing adaptive trigger on the PS5.

What will the headset look like? do not know! When will it actually ship? to be decided! However, the PS VR is one of the few headsets that rival the Oculus Meta Quest in terms of ease of use, and it’s great to see Sony continue to build here.

HTC Vive wrist tracker

What is the best way to process input in VR? Most of the popular headsets settled on some kind of controller in each hand. What if instead I just use my hand as a controller?

Of course, hand tracking is not a whole new idea. Companies are moving back and forth in hand tracking as their primary focus.

However, HTC’s approach here is a little different. Rather than relying entirely on the camera, strap the sensor-packed band around each wrist so you can see the camera when one hand is hidden behind the other or when you hold your arm. I want the system to be able to track what isn’t there. Go back behind you for a golf swing. The company has also demonstrated that the sensor works when attached to other objects such as ping pong paddles and NERF guns.

According to the company, the sensor will begin shipping for $ 129 later this year. One catch? For now, it only works with HTC’s Vive Focus 3 headset, at least.

Shiftall MeganeX

VR headsets have been very sophisticated over the years, but they’re still pretty sturdy. But how small can they really be?

Shiftall, a subsidiary of Panasonic, is working on an “ultra-lightweight, ultra-high resolution” headset called Meganex. With speakers built into the frame and a 1.3-inch (2560 x 2560) display on each eye, it looks more like steampunk sunglasses than a headset. It’s designed to be lightweight and foldable, but don’t expect it to move around too much with these things. To lift heavy graphics, you need to connect to your computer via USB-C.

Shiftall states that these should ship for “less than $ 900” this year.

Microsoft is affiliated with Qualcomm’s AR chip

Microsoft is already using the Qualcomm chip in its HoloLens headset, but this week the two companies have made it a bit more official. At Qualcomm’s keynote, it was announced that the two would work together to develop a chip built specifically for AR headsets, supporting each of the augmented reality development platforms (Microsoft Mesh and Snapdragon Spaces).

Nvidia Omniverse

It’s not flashy hardware, but it can be important in terms of software. This week, Nvidia unveiled Omniverse, a collection of tools that enable 3D content creators to work together in real time.

Frederick Lardinoa wrote in his post in the news:

Omniverse is an Nvidias platform that allows creators, designers and engineers to collaborate in building virtual worlds. An enterprise platform that integrates design tools and assets for your and third-party applications into a single hardware and software ecosystem. Previously, Omniverse and the various Nvidia tools that supported it were in beta, but with today’s CES, the company has removed the beta label and made Omniverse publicly available to creators.

TCL AR glasses

Well, don’t fall in love yet, as this looks almost like a concept for now. However, TV / phone / air conditioner maker TCL has stepped into the field of AR glasses and is pitching something similar to Google Glass in a package that closely resembles a pair of standard specifications. “Holographic Optical Waveguide Technology” pushes visuals into the lens and field of view. The concept video above promises touch-based controls built into the frame.

