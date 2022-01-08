Jeffco Schools Warren Tech Wins Succeeds Prize





In the high school program, the entire theater was built for live sound and event production classes.

On the Warrentech South Campus, Jefferson County, Colorado, live sound and event production classes look like concerts, and students like Vivian Sikorsky learn about professional equipment at a venue specially built for them. increase.

“It’s amazing to me that they built the entire theater for this class,” said senior Sikorksy.

At Warrentech’s new South Campus, Jeffco Public School has built an industry-based program that requires more workers, said instructor Longordon.

“I think it’s a Warren Tech model,” Gordon said. “We are aware of where our needs are in the industry and are doing our best to meet those needs.”

He knows the event production industry because he worked for years before coming to Warren Tech to teach.

“Many people are retired and need fresh talent,” Gordon said.

Gordon develops his talent through an immersive experience where students use soundboards to create lighting routines for musicians playing on stage.

“It’s a completely unique program,” he said. “I don’t think it exists anywhere else in the country like this program. I’m deeply involved in live sound engineering and concert light programming.”

Sikorsky said this was in response to her love for music.

“You learn about it, apply it, and you learn more about it. It’s really cool,” Sikorsky said. “This class is like a strange little ecosystem.”

This is just one of dozens of programs on Warrentech’s three campuses in Jefferson County. The school is a half-day program that educates other high school students in areas such as video production, studio recording, hospitality, and physiotherapy.

“Let me tell you, that’s probably the coolest thing I’ve done,” Sierra King said.

King is a junior enrolled in an aviation program and can learn to fly in class using techniques rarely seen in high school.

“Our teacher really fought for us to get those big flight simulators, which is very helpful as it gives us flight time,” King said.

She said the simulator makes a big difference when entering the cockpit of a real plane during a private flight lesson.

“I’m definitely still nervous every time,” she said. “I sit there. We’re doing everything. We’re doing a preflight checklist and getting ready, and I’m still nervous sitting there, but I’m I know what I’m doing. “

Through the aviation program, Warren Tech is also helping to transform the areas dominated by men, King said.

“We are very worried that there are no females, and the fact that it brings more females for us is crazy,” she said.

It is a school that will change the future by making full use of the technology refined in the past. Warren Tech has existed since 1973 and, according to Associate Principal Eric Stout, operates under a single concept.

“Students grow in a relevant way,” Stout said. “It clicks on a part of their brain that helps them become more active and keep them holding more. Students become more active in their own education.”

King said the class was fun and interesting.

“It’s not a regular school lesson that we have to study and take notes,” she said. “We learn as we go. That’s what makes Warren Tech great for us.”

9NEWS is affiliated with a group called Colorado Succeeds created by business leaders across the state. Each year, we award Succeeds Prize to six school programs that celebrate innovation.

Warren Tech received this year’s Technology-Enabled Learning Success Award from BallCorp.

“I think it helped Warren Tech win the Colorado Succeed Award. I hope more school districts can learn. It’s just a big picture,” Stout said. I am.

The Succeeds Prize includes a $ 15,000 prize and one year of support for sharing stories with other schools in the state. 9NEWS will feature one winner on the first Friday of every month throughout the school year.

“I think it’s a very good prize,” Sikorsky said. “It’s a very different learning experience.”

