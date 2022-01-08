iQOO 7 Legend becomes official smartphone of BGMI finale





iQOO has announced that iQOO 7 Legend will be the official smartphone for the Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) series, a battle royale esports event in India. Tournament finalists will have their final battle in the iQOO7 Legend.

In the iQOO Battlegrounds Mobile India series, a total of 101,000 teams participated in the last three phases. This is the first esports tournament sponsored by Krafton after the official launch of BGMI in 2021.

The prize pool for this tournament is 100,00,000 and the winner will bring back the Lions portion of Rs 500,000. The prize money for 2nd and 3rd place will be 250,000 rupees and 100,000 rupees, respectively.

The gaming industry is growing upwards and has great potential for up-and-coming domestic gamers. As a result, the number of viewers in the tournament is remarkable, more people will participate in the semi-finals and finals, and the series will have 30 million live viewers, iQOO said.

iQOO 7 Legend is available on Amazon.in for 36,990. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, 66W FlashCharge technology, a 120Hz Amoled display, and a 48MPOIS triple rear camera. The smartphone also has 8GB of RAM + 3GB of extended RAM, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, and 4D game vibration with dual linear motors.

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer of iQOO, said: iQOO is constantly striving to provide a rich gaming experience for the Indian Esports community. Along with that, the high-performance iQOO 7 Legend will become the official smartphone of the BGIS Final, and finalists will battle on the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone. This aims to further strengthen iQOO’s footprint across existing and potential gaming communities. We wish you all the best of luck in witnessing the exciting Battleground Mobile India Tournament Finals.

Chinese smartphone makers will soon launch the iQOO 9 series in India with features such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W quick charger, dual X-axis linear motor for tactile experience, and large VC liquid cooling system for games. It’s a schedule.

