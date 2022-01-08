The Competition Commission of India ordered Google to contact after the news publisher complained





In response to a complaint from the Digital News Publishers Association, India’s competitive Watchdog on Friday ordered Alphabet’s Google investigation to prevent digital companies from abusing their dominant position.

A well-functioning democracy cannot undermine the important role that the news media plays. Digital gatekeeper companies need to avoid abusing their dominant position to undermine the competitive process of determining the equitable distribution of revenue among all stakeholders. The Competition Commission of India said in that order.

The association claims that Google “abused” its dominant position in news aggregation, leading to advertising losses for publishers to the point of receiving only 51% of advertising costs.

The Commission has decided whether Google’s use of snippets is the result of an imbalance in bargaining power between Google and news publishers, and whether it affects referral traffic to news publishers’ websites. Therefore, he said it was necessary to find out if it would affect their monetization capacity.

The CCI has instructed the Secretary to investigate the allegations leveled by the Association and to complete and submit the investigation report within 60 days of receipt of the order.

Google is already facing a CCI investigation into the Play Store policy to impose high fees on app developers.

At this stage, the Commission said it was pleased that a prima facie proceeding was filed against alleged investigation-worthy Google conduct.

The investigation investigates allegations of violations of Section 4 (2) (a), Section 4 (2) (b) (ii), 4 (2) (c) and Section 26 (1) of the law.

Undoubtedly, gateway Google is generating a lot of traffic for news publishers, but at the same time, as informants claim, imbalances in bargaining power and denial of a fair share of advertising revenue are scrutinized. Deserves. ..

Based on the information available, instant information is alleged to arise from the position that digital news publishers are allegedly enjoying as a trading partner needed to access their online audience and generate digital advertising revenue. It seems to highlight the imbalance in bargaining power. CCI said.

The incident also raises the issue of the lack of transparency and information asymmetry in the advertising technology services Google offers, which does not allow publishers to optimize their advertising inventory yields, it observes. did.

In that order, the Commission said it was a prima facie view that Google dominates both the relevant markets: India’s online general web search service market and advertising service online search market. ..

He added that the DG investigation could provide a comprehensive investigation of the issue by giving everyone involved the opportunity to present the case.

The Commission also notes progress in some countries, such as France and Australia, as mentioned by the association, and Google is reporting on paid content licenses to address bargaining imbalances. I was asked to start fair / honest negotiations with the issuer. Enforcement between the two and as a result of unfair conditions by Google.

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

The complainant, Digital News Publishers Association, claims that Google has denied fair advertising revenue to its members.

Google is a major stakeholder in the field of digital advertising and has submitted a one-sided decision on how much to pay publishers for content created by publishers and what conditions they must pay. ..

Google is not only in a monopoly position in search in India, but also in a very strong position in advertising mediation, managing / maintaining a major share at each level, the association submitted to CCI. Said in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/media/entertainment/media/competition-commission-of-india-orders-google-inquiry-after-news-publishers-complain/articleshow/88762265.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos