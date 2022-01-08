That’s why Samsung Galaxy S21FE is the highlight of CES2022





CES may be the biggest tech show in progress, but MWC, which wasn’t traditionally considered home to new phone releases, will win the award. As a result, we were delighted and surprised when Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S21 FE at the gigantic Las Vegas technical conference.

It may not be possible to make as many headlines as BMW’s new color-changing e-paint, or Sony’s electric SUV with PS5, but FE is much more likely to impact the practical mass market. Become.

Yes, the weirdness of CES is a big part of its appeal, and it’s hard to get excited about the vast array of eye-catching technological advances on display in Nevada, but the gadgets and gizmos on display. Many of the purchases are never available. In contrast, FE represents another step towards making top-end technologies more accessible.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 is a big hit for the company. Its popular handset and great all-rounder. It has a great camera, enough power, and a sleek and compact design. We love the entire Galaxy S21 family, and the S21 Ultra has received a rare 5-star rating from experts. For more information, read the full review of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung sells standard handsets from 769, FE starts with 128GB version 699, and 256GB model is available with 749. You also have the option to buy a handset directly from Samsung with a monthly contract of 19.42. Combine one of the following affordable SIM-only transactions with its excellent value proposition. For other transactions, see January Sales Summary.

The success of the S21 series was at the heart of a great year for the brand. According to a Gartner study, Samsung sold more handsets than any other brand in mid-2021, surpassing third-placed Apple and runner-up Xiaomi. This trend is expected to continue throughout the year when data becomes available and Samsung’s overall reputation appears to grow in 2021. As well as the S21 range, the Z Flip 3 impressed us and changed the flawed innovations of its predecessor into a much easier and more attractive package. It has put a 4.5 star rating in our bag in our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review.

That’s why Samsung’s latest release tag is at the bottom of a successful series of phones, making the S21 series a little more accessible. An interesting addition to the midrange landscape and another attractive looking cell phone from Samsung. Of course, there is one obvious problem. The price tag on your smartphone looks pretty expensive compared to the Google Pixel 6, which comes with a similar feature package of 599, which is 100 less than FE.

Unlike the Pixel 6, Samsung phones have a telescope and a 120Hz refresh rate, which gives FE an advantage in terms of responsive display. However, it is not yet known if these additions are worth the price increase.

Given the imminent release of Samsung Galaxy S22, the price of Samsung Galaxy S21FE can drop quite rapidly. In addition, Samsung currently offers 150 off S21 FE pre-ordered on Samsung’s website. Use this to trade in your Android phone under any conditions. This makes the 128GB handset 549, which is cheaper than the Pixel 6. In addition, UK customers will receive 3 months of Disney Plus for free when ordering directly from the site.

So overall, it’s great to have a great upper midrange phone that shares most of its technology with the prestigious S21 and S21 Ultra at a lower price than the Google Pixel 6. If you have an old Android smartphone to trade in and are looking for a good midrange alternative, FE could be the ideal next phone.

For more information on Samsung, check out Samsung’s Best Phone Summary or see the Best Android Phone Guide. Alternatively, visit the Technology Home Page to get the latest product release.

