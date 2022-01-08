US Coronavirus: Child Hospitalization Record Highs as Omicron Mutants Spread





This represents a 48% increase from the week ending December 4, the largest increase in hospitalization rates seen by this age group during the pandemic process.

“For our youngest children, those who are not yet eligible for vaccination, it is very important to surround them with vaccinated people to protect them,” said the CDC Director. Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said on Friday.

According to data from the CDC and the US Department of Health and Human Services, new hospitalizations for children under the age of 18 with Covid-19 confirmed are already at record levels, averaging 797 daily. This is the highest ever and is up 80% compared to the previous week.

“I think the best way to protect these children is to vaccinate them because they are qualified and be surrounded by their own vaccinated brothers and parents,” Warensky said. Told.

Nearly 82,000 children were hospitalized in Covid-19 during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest CDC data.

CDC Updates School Prevention Guidance

The CDC updated its guidance on Covid-19 prevention in schools from kindergarten to high school on Thursday, in line with the latest quarantine and quarantine recommendations.

According to the guidance, Covid-19 students, teachers and staff should be at home and isolated from others for at least 5 days. Day 0 is considered the first day of symptoms, or the day when a person without symptoms has a positive virus test.

According to the CDC, people with improved symptoms can leave quarantine after a full five days if they do not have a fever for 24 hours. They need to wear masks around others for an additional 5 days.

Guidance states that children exposed to the coronavirus and not fully vaccinated should be quarantined for at least 5 days from last close contact with someone who has Covid-19. Adults who have not been vaccinated with Covid-19 or have not received booster shots are also advised to follow this recommendation.

For the first time since July, the CDC will hold an independent pandemic telebriefing on Friday. The CDC typically participates in joint briefings with White House or National Institutes of Health staff.

New suggestions on how to live with the virus

The best health experts said the United States must reach a situation free of major surges in order for the coronavirus to reach endemic areas like the flu.

“In this case, more people need to be vaccinated. In addition to the current oral therapy, additional therapies are needed. The air filtration system needs to be upgraded. The penetration rate needs to be reduced. Dr. Ezekiel Emmanuel, a former member of President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 Advisory Board, told CNN Anderson Cooper on Friday.

Another former member of the Emmanuel and Biden Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board wrote three articles published this week in the medical journal JAMA about “New Normal” living with the virus. They proposed new plans and set out strategies for testing, mitigation, vaccines and treatment.

He said one of the problems with the test plan was that the country hadn’t planned last summer to make sure the entire system was running smoothly. “Therefore, if you plan today, these shortages and things shouldn’t or shouldn’t recur within the next few months,” Emmanuel said.

He predicted two potential scenarios for dealing with a pandemic.

“With Omicron, new normal conditions can occur from the middle to the end of the year, but … we need to plan a variety of scenarios, including pessimistic scenarios with new variants. Is a kind of last serious variant, it is a scenario that can be reached much faster than normal without being defeated, “Emanuel said.

Due to the lack of tests, anyone with symptoms should be assumed to be positive, doctors say.

The Covid-19 test is difficult to find in many parts of the country, and the Omicron variant is so widespread that health professionals are symptomatic even if they suspect they are infected with the virus. I advise people to isolate. Also, in recent news, rapid antigen testing may lag behind PCR testing in detecting positive cases, and the best time to have rapid testing is 1-2 days after symptoms arrive. Epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina said Thursday that it could be later.

“The important thing is to assume that you are positive at this point, especially when you feel symptoms, especially because Omicron is so prevalent,” Mina said, a telemedicine company where he is the chief medical officer. I said in an interview with eMed.

If they undergo a rapid test and show a positive result after wiping, but the lines shown are very thin, they may have an active infection and may still be contagious. He said there was.

“Does that mean you go into the room and become a super-spreader? No. But does that mean you should go to your 90-year-old grandmother and hug her? I say no. Increasingly, I don’t personally want to sit next to someone who is still positive on these tests. “

Louisiana health officials repeated the message on Thursday as the state reported record numbers of infections daily.

“When we’re soaring like we are now and Covid is everywhere, and now everywhere, we’re wise if we’re having trouble getting tests, especially takeaway tests, and have symptoms. All you have to do is assume that you have Covid and are isolated from others, which is the safest thing to do so far, “says Dr. Joseph Canter, State Health Officer and Medical Director. I did.

Leaders from several states are working to increase access to testing as the surge in demand, coupled with supply shortages, has led to many shortages.

In Minnesota, authorities said a new test site would be opened and 1.8 million rapid tests would be sent to schools. In Maryland, 20 additional test sites have been set up outside the hospital to distract people from going to the emergency room for Covid-19 tests.

However, test accumulation was not very smooth in all states. A million unused rapid test kits have expired in a Florida warehouse, state chief executives said Thursday.

Stockpiles were idle during the fall, when the incident occurred in Florida and demand was low, said Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Emergency Management Agency, and Kitt said, “December 26-30. Until “has expired.

Vaccination is still important, officials say

Ohio, New Hampshire, and New Jersey National Guard assist hospitals and long-term care facilities facing a shortage of workers who are more likely to be exposed due to an influx of patients and must be quarantined after a positive test. Announced plans to deploy members to do so. Infectious diseases have spread to other industries such as the public security sector. As of Wednesday, 505 police officers and 299 fire department employees have been quarantined at home in Los Angeles.

“These are big numbers and reflect the staffing challenges we all face,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“Our continuous response time will see some delay in regular calls,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore, but the highlighted 911 service is fully staffed. increase.

Health professionals who emphasize vaccination give infected people the best opportunity to recover faster and avoid serious illness. People who have not been vaccinated are reportedly still at high risk.

In Maryland, “75% of patients currently admitted to hospitals using Covid-19 for the entire healthcare system are unvamped,” said Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland healthcare system. According to the doctor, he is under 5 years old. % Of all patients admitted to Covid-19 are vaccinated and boosted.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday that all long-term care staff and contractors in the state would need to get a Covid-19 booster by February 11 if qualified.

In addition, hospital employees are required to obtain boosters, said Patrick Charmel, vice chairman of the Connecticut Hospital Association. Authorities expect all staff in need of boosters to have boosters by early March.

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid, John Bonifield, Naomi Thomas, Jamie Gumbrecht, Katherine Dillinger, Chris Boyette, Carma Hassan, Stella Chan, Amy Simonson, Steve Contorno and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/07/health/us-coronavirus-friday/index.html

