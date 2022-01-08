



Google has been publicly building small radar chips since 2015. These chips enable good sleep, smartwatch control, paper counting, and playing the world’s smallest violin. However, Soli radar companies have not always been commercially successful, most notably the unlucky Pixel smartphones. Currently, Google has launched an open source API standard called Ripple. This could, in theory, bring the technology to additional devices (probably cars) other than Google, as Ford is one of the new standard participants.

Technically, Ripple is backed by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the same industry group that hosts the CES trade show in Las Vegas every January, but who really is behind the project? There is almost no doubt about whether it is. Ripple unleashes beneficial innovations that benefit everyone. Generic radar is an important emerging technology for solving important use cases in a way that respects privacy, and we read a quote from Ivan Poupyrev, who led the team at Google ATAP skunkworks, who first invented Soli.

The standard radar API seems to be the original name

In addition, Github’s Ripple project contains a reference to Google, including several instances of Copyright 2021 Google LLC, and contributors must sign a Google open source license agreement to participate. (One commit points out that the project has been updated to include CTA.) Ripple seems to be a quietly proposed rebranding of Google’s standard radar API a year ago (PDF).

But it’s still not so exciting that Sori may find a new life. There may be something in the idea that radar has privacy benefits. It’s a technology that makes it easy to detect if someone is nearby or telling the device to do something, without the need for a microphone or camera.

As part, Ford tells The Verge that indoor radar may be part of its driver-assisted technology. Currently, automakers say they are using advanced external radar instead to study those features (which sounds expensive to me). Ford Jim Butskowski, who currently heads the corporate research and advanced engineering team, states:

We are researching ways to use internal radar as a sensor source to enhance a variety of customer experiences beyond the leading Ford Co-Pilot 360 driver assist technologies that use today’s advanced external radar. A standard API involving the semiconductor industry gives software teams the freedom to innovate across multiple radar platforms by developing software that is independent of hardware procurement.

Other gadget companies are also studying radar. Amazon is also investigating whether radar can help monitor sleep patterns. This smart dog collar uses a miniature radar to monitor vitals even if the dog is very furry or hairy. This light bulb does the same for humans. However, most of the participants listed under Google’s initiative are currently chip and sensor suppliers. Only Ford and Blumio with development kits for radar-based blood pressure sensors stand out.

