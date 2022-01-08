Google Home smart speakers are losing a lot of features thanks to Sonos – Review Geek





One of the most useful features of Google’s Home and Nest smart speaker will soon disappear thanks to a patent dispute with Sonos. There is no control over the volume of the group of smart speakers, and the owner has to manually adjust the volume of each speaker one at a time.

The US International Trade Commission recently ruled that Google’s products infringe Sonos’ patents. The effect can be much worse than losing software functionality. Sonos has already come out, and as a result Google has stated that features need to be degraded or changed, and that’s already happening. This week, Google announced a quick software update that removes key features from speakers, and community forum owners are naturally upset.

This may not sound like a big feature at first, but it goes without saying that it is used by many and may be removed further. For example, after this change, instead of saying “Hey Google, turn up the speakers downstairs”, the owner will have to adjust the volume of each speaker individually.

Basically, the “Group Volume Control” feature is getting an ax. It’s not just voice control. Users can no longer adjust the volume of groups on their smartphones, the Google Home app, or the Google Nest hub device. Google also said that “a few users” with supported products from other manufacturers like JBL may need to be updated to the latest firmware in order to continue using existing speaker group features. I did.

Please note that these changes apply only to speaker groups and individual Google Home and Nest speakers should continue to work as expected. In addition, although you can use speaker groups for now, controlling the volume can be a frustrating experience.

In a statement emailed to Review Geek, Google spokeswoman Jos Castaeda said: We seek further reviews and continue to protect ourselves from Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property. “

As mentioned above, Google has previously been approved by the ITC for “modified” designs. In other words, no import bans or product offering issues are expected. However, this is just the beginning of a bigger battle, and more judgments and proceedings are expected in the future.

In any case, it’s a shame that we users have to pay for the loss of product functionality while Google is being sued. I contacted Sonos. We will update this report as more details become available.

Via The Verge

