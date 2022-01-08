What can Europe bring to the global technology scene?





When it comes to technology, Europe has historically been located between the eastern side of China and the western side of the United States. While the state-funded model of Chinese companies and the size and dynamism of US tech companies make them formidable competitors, Europe should bring its own competitive advantage on a global scale.

About the author

Sanjay Brahmawar is the CEO of Software AG.

The pace at which new technology replaces old technology means that new operational modes and new growth potential are not far away. One important, perhaps the only, and constant thing about technology is that organizations around the world always have barriers to overcome when adopting new systems and ways of working. The unique position and capabilities of the European technology ecosystem have become mission-critical as companies seek more efficient and clear room for growth.

Lead the path of automation

A deep partnership between software companies and European industrial professionals is essential to transforming the traditional and essential sectors of the economy. Whether it’s production capacity, utilities, or the supply chain, the cogs of a strong economy have bowed under the weight of recent pressures. The need for more digitalization is now a reality, and Europe has all the tools it needs to deliver the digital transformation that is needed and impacts these industries globally.

For example, the manufacturing industry has already undergone major positive changes. Digitization of the manufacturing floor, collection and use of critical data in near real time, and continuous analysis of equipment effectiveness. The success of these initiatives is made possible by bringing software and domain experts together in the same collaborative environment. Software AG is a founding member of Adamos, a European collection of manufacturing and technology companies, working together to provide a transformational initiative.

Significant progress has been made in the United States when it comes to developing and implementing large platforms. The hyperscaler covers it. Innovation in China has been successful as well, making technology more accessible, especially in everyday life. But only Europe can change the operational and business models of traditional industries by combining centuries of global industrial leadership with new innovations. The more you think of an automotive, engineering, or manufacturing organization as a software company, the more you can enjoy the benefits of digital transformation. And the better the software company understands the needs of the industry, the better it will be able to develop the right solutions to drive change.

To apply this change to the real world, take the automobile industry as an example. If we can store and transfer vehicle usage data safely and securely between manufacturers, maintenance companies, insurance companies, and banks, we can change our business model. Innovative value-based service delivery or the creation of customers and making the process more efficient can not only reduce production / operation costs, but also reduce end-consumer costs overall. I can do it. With domain expertise, there is a real opportunity to bring exciting innovation to the region by developing solutions that can exist on any cloud platform. This is helped by the fact that Europe is already strong in data privacy initiatives, thanks to something like the GDPR.

Share more data

To be at the forefront of the industry, businesses need to be able to collect, connect, and configure data efficiently, effectively, and ethically. Too many organizations lack these basic functions and need to deal with them.

The adoption of the 2018 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has impacted the actions of both China and the United States, leveraging the huge market size and potential of the European Economic Area. This shows that Europe has global power to help protect consumers and maintain data ethics in ways that are not possible elsewhere.

The “Digital Iron Curtain” between China and the United States not only makes Europe a relatively neutral authority on data policy, but it also provides an attractive outlook for tech companies with global ambitions. Europe can bring openness to the world of technology as an ideal “middle” between two competing standards, opening up its own space in the process.

Cultural change

But to do this, there is one hill to climb in Europe. All digital transformation involves the evolution of culture that companies consider essential to their success.

To achieve an innovative culture, you need to take some risks. That means ensuring that the company focuses on listening and learning, rather than proclaiming omniscient. In the process of a pandemic, we have seen the importance of being agile and responsive. Whether it’s a way out of crisis or taking advantage of new innovations and opportunities, the ability to understand the situation and act swiftly and appropriately is essential to success.

Looking to the future

In order for European powers to be at the top of the world’s technology table, we need to make sure that organizations embrace not only digital transformation, but the unique nature of the software and industry ecosystem. We need a bolder software company that doesn’t rely on Silicon Valley or Zhongguancun colleagues for direction. European companies have their own strengths and need to leverage them. We can certainly learn from the success of others, but innovations closer to home will really move us forward.

