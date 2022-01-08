France fines Google and Facebook for pushing tracking cookies to dark pattern users





If you feel that your website has turned the simple business of rejecting tracking cookies into a maze-like task that involves reading multiple dialog boxes in detail, Francis’ data protection agency can help you. Watchdog (CNIL) has fined Google 150 million ($ 170 million) and Facebook 60 million ($ 68 million) for confusing users to refuse cookies. Both companies now have three months to change the way they do things in France.

For Facebook, CNIL is the first French user to refuse cookies[Cookieを受け入れる]It states that you need to click the button labeled (which emphasizes us). According to CNIL, such labeling is inevitably confusing and makes users believe that this issue has no choice.

For Google, the problem is not a label error, but an asymmetry. CNIL states that the company’s website (including YouTube) allows users to accept all cookies with a single click. However, you need to click on some different menu items to reject them. Obviously, users are being directed in a particular direction, which happens to benefit Google. (We are well aware that The Verge does not even provide a button to reject all cookies with a single click.)

Google and Facebook use dark patterns to push cookies to users

EU law stipulates that citizens are free to pass data online with a complete understanding of the choices they make. At CNIL’s discretion, Google and Facebook basically trick users into deploying what’s called the dark pattern, adopting a subtly compulsory style of user interface design to shake consent. It’s against the law. Therefore, fines and require the company to change the Cookie UI design within 3 months. Otherwise, CNIL says there is a risk of an additional 100,000 fines per day.

For those who are particularly interested in the details of European Internet regulation (you are a fool), CNIL is acting under the authority of EU law known as the e-Privacy Directive, rather than the recently introduced general data. But interesting is the Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

TechCrunch has a great explanation of why Natasha Lomas is, so I’ll do my best to condense this. The problem is that the GDPR is being enforced through the Irish Data Watchdog, where many US tech companies are headquartered in Europe. That particular agency proved to be a bit slow to handle such complaints. As only the cynics may suggest, it is part of the friendly regulatory environment cultivated by the Irish state to attract US technology funding in the first place.

Therefore, in order to achieve timely enforcement (or any enforcement), Francis’ Data Watchdog turned to an old e-privacy directive that would allow national agencies to directly monitor their territory. As an effective workaround, CNIL has previously used ePrivacy to fine Google and Amazon for similar issues. Meanwhile, as Lomas points out, Google has not yet faced a single regulatory sanction from the Irish data watchdog under the GDPR.

What are the consequences of all this? Well, if you live in France, you may someday get a little easier option to reject cookies from Google and Facebook. That’s great, but if you agree with the EU’s expressed desires, it’s decisive that multi-faceted data regulation is supposed to correct the power imbalance between tech companies and the average consumer. There is almost no such action. But that’s how cookies crumble.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/7/22871719/france-fines-google-facebook-cookies-tracking-dark-patterns-eprivacy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos