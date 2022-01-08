Seven Taiwanese Start-ups Win Innovation Awards at CES





According to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) of Taipei, January 8 (CNA), seven Taiwanese startups will be at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, one of the world’s largest electronics exhibitions. Received the Innovation Award. ).

According to the ministry, the startups that won the 2022 CES Innovation Awards are RT Stream International, Yun yun AI Baby Camera, Mindtronic AI, Mbran Filtra, GRAID Technology, ELECLEAN and VMFi Inc.

According to MOST, it won awards in six key innovation categories: smart cities, wearable technology, health and wellness, sustainability, eco-design and smart energy, fitness and sports, computer peripherals and accessories.

A total of 100 Taiwanese start-ups participated in the 2022 CES, which opened on January 5th and was held until January 8th.

The purpose of Taiwanese companies was to demonstrate their efforts to drive innovation. According to MOST, Taiwan has become the second largest start-up country after France in sending exhibitions due to the number of companies.

The 100 start-ups in Taiwan consisted of 27 companies specializing in smart medical care. 25 with artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. 25 Semiconductors, Space and Communications; 23 is Digital Technology.

According to the ministry, they physically or virtually participated in this year’s CES in an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who attended the exhibition directly participated in the innovation under the pavilions “Eureka Park” and “Taiwan Tech Arena” (TTA) in the innovation exhibition area of ​​CES. The TTA Initiative is a platform under the ministry that aims to foster tech startups by helping tech startups raise funds to grow.

At the closing ceremony of the TTA pavilion, Hsu Tseng-ju (), director of MOST’s Academia Industrial Cooperation Science Park, said he had led 100 Taiwanese start-ups to 2022 CES. To guide Taiwanese start-ups to the Las Vegas trade fair.

The ministry launched the TTA initiative in 2018, with the innovation platform just leading 32 start-ups to CES, and this year the number has grown to 100.

Sue said the CES award shows that Taiwan’s innovation capabilities are internationally recognized, supported by TTA’s determination to fully support Taiwan’s start-ups.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic not only poses risks, but also creates business opportunities for Taiwanese start-ups, and it is time for Taiwan to drive industrial transformation and foster a talent pool.

To raise Taiwan’s awareness of innovation in the global market, the ministry also worked with companies in the US Silicon Valley to consolidate resources between Taiwan and prominent US technology regions.

In July, TTA opened an office (TTA-SV) in Silicon Valley. This office is enthusiastic about providing the necessary support to Taiwanese start-ups targeting the US market.

In addition, we have launched the “LEAP Program” to send high-quality Taiwanese personnel to various companies, start-up companies, and research institutes in the United States for 6 to 12 months so that they can return to Taiwan. To contribute.

This year, the ministry launched the X-Talent program. The program will send digital transformation, precision medical, space and sports technology personnel to Silicon Valley for 6-12 months.

(By Feng Chao and Frances Huang)

Enditem / cs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/sci-tech/202201080004 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos