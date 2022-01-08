Sustainability Ideas at CES Tech Show





The CES Tech Fair presents ideas for reducing waste.

The CES Tech Show has a share of gadgets that can soon be cluttered with shelves, including objects and ideas aimed at fighting waste.

They range from big concepts like electric cars and clean energy to small adjustments like plastic reduction and recycling.

The highlights of the tournament are:

Paper toothbrush

The shocking image of plastic trash has received a lot of attention in recent years, as humanity’s love for disposable items is advancing like never before.

The Ukrainian company Effa manufactures toothbrushes and razors, mostly made of paper, while containing recyclable metals and plastics.

“We are fighting plastic pollution around the world by making eco-friendly disposable products,” said Anna Slim, head of marketing for the company.

The brush and razor heads are made of plastic, but you can compost your arms, or you can snap them off and recycle them.

Ammonia fuel

Breaking down humanity’s dependence on global warming fossil fuels means finding something to replace them.

Many options already exist, from renewables to biomass and hydrogen. The other comes in the form of ammonia.

“We are developing technology to convert ammonia into renewable fuels, especially for use in heavy duty grounds, shipping and transportation sectors,” said a spokeswoman for US-based startup Amogy. One Allison Agre said.

Basically, ammonia is supplied to their technology and separates hydrogen molecules for use in fuel cells that function like batteries.

“It’s easy to transport and store. We already have the infrastructure built in,” Agre added, adding that the technology is currently in the prototype stage.

Better recycling

Home recycling center? This is basically an idea from the Lasso Loop Recycling startup.

They are working on machines that look like home appliances that clean and hold waste for recycling.

“Every year, millions of tons of plastic, glass and other useful materials are sent to landfills or dumped into rivers and seas,” their web page says.

“Co-founders Aldous Hicks and Alison Richardson thought there was a better way to design the Lasso system,” he added.

According to a Spanish study, each anesthetized patient produces over 1 kg of plastic waste.

