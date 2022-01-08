Sonos Climb wins Google paves the way for patented Royal Tier Code





This case included a variety of Google products with sound systems such as Nest Hub, Nest Wifi Points, Pixel smartphones, and Pixelbook laptops.

Bloomberg News

Susan Decker

Sonos Inc. Patrick Spence, President and Chief Executive Officer of.

Sonos Inc. rose after winning a trading agency proceeding against Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Analysts at Morgan Stanley say it could help push companies to a final agreement on patent royalties for home audio systems.

Article content

The US International Trade Commission issued an order on Thursday to stop importing phones, smart home devices and laptops that use Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. Except for the improbable amnesty from the Biden administration, Google has 60 days to implement pre-approved software changes to prevent the ban from taking effect.

Sonos rose 4.71 percent to US $ 30.23 at 9:49 am in New York trading. The alphabet hasn’t changed much.

The ruling is a clear victory for Sonos and provides further evidence that the company has industry-leading intellectual property that can be successfully defended, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy L. Huberty said in a note to clients. I am saying.

I’ve seen Sonos defend IP and negotiate license agreements with smaller competitors, Huberty writes. The ITC’s ruling on one of the world’s largest tech companies points to a key point in the Sonos path to monetizing its IP portfolio.

Article content Google Pixel 6 smartphone.Photos by Handout / Google / AFP via Getty Images

Products affected by the import ban weren’t exactly published by the agency, but in this case a wide range of Google products with sound systems such as Nest Hub, Nest Wifi points, Pixel smartphones, and Pixelbook laptops. Was included.

Companies that continue to collaborate on several products are transforming the way consumers stream music and podcasts, listen to audio audiobooks, and demand theater-like sounds while watching movies at home. We are fighting over the sound technology to play. Sonos is losing market share on low-cost devices by Google and Amazon.com Inc.

Sonos claims that Google has learned about Sonos technology in the guise of a partnership to integrate Google Play Music into Sonos products, but instead with Home and Chromecast systems, and Pixel smartphones and laptops. I used a patented idea. Google submitted its own allegations to the district court as Sonos attempted to recognize the achievements of Google’s work, stating that Sonos misrepresented our partnership and mischaracterized our technology. rice field.

Reaching an agreement is neither easy nor quick. The ability of Google to circumvent the import ban means the distant odds of a short-term deal, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tamlin Baison said in a note.

He said Google is trying to scrape how much it has to pay for royalties. Bason said the next big catalyst was in one of the proceedings between California companies testing the strength of the proceedings on each side at a hearing in June.

The case is a specific audio player and controller issue, 337-1191, US International Trade Commission (Washington).

