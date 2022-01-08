Metaverse touches reality at CES





Attendees will be demonstrating Owo Best at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, where users can feel the physical sensations during virtual reality experiences such as wind, shooting, and punching.

With sensors that allow the wearer to feel hugs and punches in virtual reality, the jacket was one of the innovations that gave Metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show.

“If you can’t feel it, what’s the Metaverse?” Jose Fuertes, founder of Spanish-based startup Owo, asked that he made the jacket. “It’s just an avatar.”

“Metaverse,” a fusion of humans, augmented reality, and virtual reality, was a hot theme at the annual gadget festival in Las Vegas. The startup has unveiled computers, headsets, and other gear that promise to spend more time in the virtual world.

Owo advertises that both video games and the Metaverse can immerse the wearer, making them feel “gunshots, wind, someone grabs your arm, and even a hug from a loved one.”

The snug-fitting jacket features a skin-tight band with a sensor that syncs with mobile applications. Before wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset, the wearer can choose the strength of each sensation.

“Our mission is to turn the virtual into reality with a second skin, to add tactile sensation to the Metaverse and video games,” Fuertes said when AFP tried the jacket.

Launched later this year, Owogarbto costs less than $ 450 and is reminiscent of the science fiction movie Ready Player One, where people in the dystopian world alternate in the virtual world.

Given the lack of full-body suits and comfortable headsets for simulated experiences, or ubiquitous high-speed internet services to handle such rich data streams, the future of science fiction seems far away.

Nonetheless, Metaverse has become a popular topic since it was enthusiastically endorsed by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, and the tech company has been renamed to “Meta.”

Takuma Iwasa, CEO of Shiftall, will be demonstrating Haritra X, a virtual reality full-body tracking system, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Inevitable sound?

Virtual reality is primarily video, despite the potential for people to sit at home to visit museums, landmarks, distant cities, or provide a seat in the middle of a feature film. Has been used in games.

Companies such as Meta and HTC have invested heavily in virtual reality headsets, but the equipment is still not lightweight and comfortable enough to wear for extended periods of time.

“I’m the biggest kind of augmented reality and virtual reality geek, but I don’t think it’s close to the exciting events happening in the Metaverse,” said Paddy Cosgrave, head of the European Web Summit. increase.

He expects the Metaverse to take more than a decade to become a reality.

“We can’t stop it,” said Edo Seagull, chief and founder of Touchcast, about the Metaverse.

Touchcast unveiled a platform for enterprise collaboration in virtual reality with a “.metaverse” address similar to a .com web address. However, the domain is registered in the blockchain database, not the server.

“In 1999, I couldn’t believe people would buy things online,” Seagull said.

“Look at where we are today. Mankind is heading in this direction.”

Industry trackers report that pandemics have boosted sales of virtual reality devices as people rely on the Internet for games, work, learning, and socializing.

Participants tried Shiftall MeganeX virtual reality headphones and microphones for a Metaverse experience at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Like a cyborg”

Since the pandemic began to limit people’s movements, Takuma Iwasa has been spending weekends on VR platforms where people chat and party in the virtual world with Avatar as a proxy.

As 2020 nears the end, young Japanese entrepreneurs have focused on how to reflect someone’s leg and torso movements in ways to make avatars and other visits to the virtual world more realistic.

His startup Shiftall, a subsidiary of Panasonic, has unveiled lightweight, high-resolution VR glasses at CES.

“In the future, some of the special suits like Ready Player One will include all the systems,” Takuma said.

“Currently, Metaverse users need to use a variety of products, such as cyborgs.”

Israeli startup wearable devices are working on bracelets that detect electrical signals sent from the brain to the hands. The wearer can control the synchronized object with just a snap of the finger function, which is useful when using augmented reality glasses and need to select the item displayed on the lens.

But as the Metaverse evolves, some experts warn that society also needs to be aware of the dangers of online illnesses such as misinformation, harassment, and loss of contact with the real world.

Dangencer, Accenture’s Extended Reality Specialist, said:

“And in many other evolutions of the Internet, we see many parts of the Internet that make us uncomfortable … (there).”

