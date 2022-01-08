Interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum Slides with Google Trends Data, NFT Query Soaring – Bitcoin News





Bitcoin, non-fungible token (NFT) assets, Ethereum, and cryptocurrencies were incredible years in 2021, but none of the trends were Google’s “Year in Search” reviews. Currently, interest in Bitcoin for Google search has dropped significantly since the week of May 16-22 last year. The search trend for the term “bitcoin” has fallen 72% from a high score of 100 in May last year to a score of 28 today.

Global search queries for “Bitcoin”, “Ethereum” and “Cryptocurrencies” continue to slide

According to Google’s search trends, interest in Bitcoin, NFTs, cryptocurrencies and Ethereum is diminishing. Basically, Google Trends on web pages analyzes the popularity of top search queries around the world and regions, and scores specific terms and phrases by number of searches.

Last year, crypto assets like BTC and ETH reached record highs, and interest increased significantly during those particular time frames. Usually, when prices reach new heights, Google Trends shows that queries are increasing around the world, and vice versa when prices fall.

Google Trends scores the terms “Bitcoin,” “Ethereum,” and “cryptocurrency.” Screenshot taken on January 7, 2022.

According to the indicators, the term “bitcoin” hit a high of 100 in the week of May 16-22, 2021. The search query “Bitcoin” also hit highs in January and February 2021 and exceeded 75 points.

Today, the score is 72% lower than the statistics recorded in May. This is because the term “bitcoin” currently has a score of 28. The search query “Ethereum” has a score of 8, which is 68% lower than the highest score in 2021. 25 points. The term “cryptocurrency” had a score of 3 on January 7, 2022, but reached a maximum of 12 in May.

The search query “NFT” taps 100 this week, the search phrase “How to sell Bitcoin” goes down, and “How to sell Ethereum” goes up.

According to Google Trends statistics on Friday, the shortening period of the non-fungible token “NFT” peaked at 100 this week. The search query “NFT” scored 1 for the first week of January 2021. The search trend for “NFTs” grew slowly during the first six months, but surged from the end of 2021 to the New Year. Quite the highest price ever.

Google Trends Score for the term “NFT”. Screenshot taken on January 7, 2022.

Although the global crypto market’s reputation across the crypto economy has recently declined, searches using the phrase “how to sell Bitcoin” are low, with a Friday score of 12. This is 88% lower than the Google Trends “How to Sell Bitcoin” highs in the week of February 14-20 last year.

Screenshot of Google Trends taken on January 7, 2022.

That week, the phrase “How to sell Bitcoin” reached 100 queries, and “How to sell Ethereum” was 12 points. Interest in the phrase “how to sell Ethereum” has risen to 15 points today.

