ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): Strategy is dead





Javier_Art_Photo / iStock via Getty Images

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has made a rough start in 2022. At the time of writing this article, it has fallen by 6.91% year-to-date and has actually been hit. 2021 was one of the worst-year-old funds in history, as it was well below NASDAQ. Last year, Cathie Wood lost some brilliance from the COVID-19 winner’s stock, which he invested heavily, causing great losses. Although Tesla (TSLA) rose 49% in 2021, ARKK still fell 33%. That fact speaks to the true bloodyness of ARKK’s lesser-publicized holdings. Stocks like Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 80% from top to bottom as investors pivoted to value stocks and dumped growth stocks.

The trend that lowered ARKK seems ready to continue. Rising interest rates, rising corporate value, and declining pandemics are all cited as headwinds for growth stocks. Two of these trends remain, one is currently suspended, but may soon resume. Interest rates are rising, NASDAQ is still expensive, and COVID-19 is currently rampant, but is being gradually scraped by vaccines. Given that the ARKK portfolio is made up primarily of high-growth names and of a significant number of COVID winner stocks, the general trend is still against it.

That doesn’t mean that ARK Innovation ETFs can’t turn around. You can stay within the fund’s innovation mission while pivoting to rate-insensitive value names. There are many innovator stocks that can thrive in today’s market. In particular, Chinese stocks such as Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK: TCEHY) have been in the spotlight since this year. Such stocks are traded at lower multiples than US tech stocks and are less sensitive to US interest rate policies. These Chinese plays, along with some US tech names like Micron Technology (MU), have sufficient safety margins to help ignore the general weaknesses of growth stocks. Cathie Wood actually tampered with some Chinese stocks last year, but went out when she thought the regulatory risk was too great. Her timing at the Chinese exit was pretty good, but as of 2022 she was below the Hang Seng Index and S & P 500.

It would have been good for ARKK to start looking like a pivot for valuing tech stocks. Perhaps fund managers will decide to do so, but they haven’t. According to Cathiesark.com, the latest portfolio tracker than the ARKK fact sheet, the fund still weighs heavily on Tesla, Terradock Health (TDOC), ROKU and other expensive names. Many of these things need to be fixed. Therefore, this article outlines a bearish paper on ARK, starting with a macro situation and moving on to some reviews of ARK’s top holdings. But first, let’s look at our competitors. This allows you to see how ARKK alternatives are available and how your funds are piled up compared to them.

Competing funds

Before assessing ARKK’s own holdings, investors can see what the alternatives are by looking at the funds that ARKK competes with. One thing is that ARKK’s performance this year isn’t good, but it’s completely different from being below the benchmark. So for technology-hungry investors, we need to figure out what is the alternative to ARKK.

First, let’s take a look at the ARKK benchmark.

NASDAQ-100. This is represented by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF. Like ARKK, QQQ is currently down for a year. However, its performance degradation is lower than that of ARKK. As the graph below shows, QQQ has performed worse than the S & P 500 in the past week, but not as bad as ARKK. Below that, a second graph is attached to show the performance for the year. This is a comparison that also looks bad for ARKK.

Source: Seeking Alpha Quants

Source: Seeking Alpha Quants

As you can see, ARKK is ahead of QQQ, its benchmarks, and undoubtedly its competitors. If you look at the Invescos QQQ ads, you can see that, like ARKK, it greatly expands the angle of innovation. The two funds have different management styles. One is an active fund and the other is a passive fund. However, both are funds focused on innovative tech companies, and QQQ is clearly the winner in the one-year period with YTD. QQQ also wins:

Fees (0.2% for NAV for QQQ, 0.75% for ARKK).

Liquidity (QQQ spread was 0.00% and ARKK spread was 0.03% as of Friday).

Diversified investment (QQQ has 102 shares vs. 44 shares of ARKK).

Therefore, QQQ clearly looks like a winner over ARKK in terms of many of the characteristics that ETF investors demand. That said, it’s not the most direct competitor. QQQ is a passive fund and ARKK is an active fund. They are very different. Therefore, it is useful to look at some of the competitors who actively control ARKK to see how they stack up compared to their competitors.

First, there is the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT). This is an IT fund with a minimum fee of 0.1%. Even compared to many passive funds, it’s pretty low. Possession of VGT is very similar to QQQ, so it seems that VGT is indexing the closet. Still, commissions and bid-ask spreads (0.02%) exceed ARKK and exceed ARKK year after year.

Next is the iShares Evolved US Technology ETF (IETC). This is another actively managed technology fund with many large cap technologies. Like VGT, it has a much larger cap than ARKK, but is similar in that its investment objective is to provide exposure to innovative technologies. IETC is much cheaper than ARKK and has a MER of 0.18%, surpassing performance by the end of the year.

Therefore, the big theme here is to be funded by ARKK’s competitors.

Fees are low.

Narrow the bid door spread.

Over the last 12 months, we have outperformed each year.

So far, ARK Innovation ETFs haven’t looked good. But back in the longer time frame, ARKK still outperforms the NASDAQ-100.

Therefore, the fund has been the winner since its inception. To say it’s not a good buy, you need a reason to believe that performance will be worse in the future than in the past. The next section provides some reasons to believe that it will actually get worse in the future.

Macro environment does not like ark

One of the big reasons why ARK believes it won’t work in the future as it always has is that the macro environment doesn’t like it. When I mention the macro environment, I mainly mention two things.

The former of these macro factors does not make high-risk growth attractive, while the latter makes non-tech stocks more attractive.

First, let’s look at interest rates. Recently, the majority of Federal Reserve members have indicated that they will support three rate hikes in 2022 and raise them to 0.5% later this year. The long-term policy rate with the most support was 2.5%.

Source: Federal Reserve System

In general, high interest rates are bad for growth stocks. Because growth stocks don’t make growing profits attractive. Why bet on uncertain growth when you can get more returns without risk? In the most extreme cases, even the fastest growing companies can earn interest rates that exceed their earnings growth rates. Argentina, for example, recently raised its policy rate to 40%. If we can eliminate that much return risk, there is little incentive to take huge risks for growth. As a result, growth stocks, such as ARKK’s holdings, tend to fall as interest rates rise. Currently, no one is seriously thinking that US interest rates will be double digits, let alone 40%. However, the higher the interest rate, the lower the discounted cash flow of risky stocks. Everything else is the same.

Second, there is the economic recovery from COVID-19. It may sound like the comical thing I’m talking about right now, in the midst of the expanse of Omicron, where lockdown is sweeping the world. But, broadly speaking, great progress has been made in the fight against pandemics. About 68% of the US population is vaccinated, and Joe Biden has not promised a federal blockade. Given these facts, it seems unlikely that a March 2020 recession will occur.

All in all, ARKK’s top holdings are very likely to underperform. Most of ARKK’s holdings were high-tech stocks, and high-tech stocks were largely unaffected by the worst effects of the pandemic. Overall, NASDAQ recovered from the March 2020 market plunge by June of that year, and has since hit a record high. In the last three quarters of 2020, ARK’s popular Shopify (SHOP) recorded three quarters with 90% revenue growth. Investors have regained telecommuting, such as Zoom Video Communications (ZM), as investors expected to make money from all workers who suddenly meet from a computer.

As a result, innovative tech stocks have received a great deal of support from pandemics. The problem is that the decline of pandemics now makes them look unreasonably expensive. The big tech companies saw significant revenue growth in 2020, but also experienced multiple expansions. Meanwhile, value stocks have become more and more attractive. Even after recovering 35% over the last 12 months, US banks still have P / E multiples in their early teens. And while they don’t have the growth potential that young startups have, they may be able to get higher profit margins in high-rate environments. So it’s worth it as banks are starting to look attractive, and innovator stocks are becoming less attractive.

Overview of Top ARKK Holdings

Before closing this article, I would like to take a quick look at some of the key indicators of ARK’s Top Holdings. It is not possible to fully analyze all the stocks in a fund, but the key indicators reveal a general trend in fund holdings. Broadly speaking, the funds we own are growing rapidly, but they are trading at high multiples and are not always profitable. Here are some selected metrics courtesy of Seeking Alpha Quant.

P / E

Price / sale

Price / book

Revenue Growth (TTM)

EPS Growth (TTM)

Is it profitable in the ttm period?

Tesla

211

twenty two

39 39

66%

485%

Yes

zoom

35

13

Ten

99%

162%

Yes

Year

95

9.3

Ten

65%

Not applicable (negative income from the previous year)

Yes

Terra Dock Health

Not applicable

6.55

0.82

114%

None (negative earnings)

number

Coinbase Global (COIN)

17.6 (based on GAAP revenue)

5.6

9.3

626%

2,850%

Yes

As you can see, all of these stocks show very high earnings growth. but:

These high quality ratings and unprofitability are unattractive in higher rate environments. They mean that you are paying a lot of money for any basic income you earn, and it makes less sense as the risk-free rate increases. The other two holdings on the list, Zoom and Coinbase, certainly have some very attractive metrics. The multiple of Zoom 35’s revenue is not unreasonable for companies that are nearly tripled in revenue, and the multiple of Coinbases GAAP is actually very low.

However, both of these stocks have factors that question whether profits can continue. Zoom is a telecommuting stock that could slow after workers return to the office, with revenue growth slowing to 35% in the last quarter. Coinbase, on the other hand, is a crypto stock whose transaction fees go down as the price of the crypto goes down. COINs ttm’s revenue growth looks amazing, but revenue in the last quarter has actually declined gradually. Obviously, the fall in Bitcoin prices weighed heavily on it.

Taken together, there is a collection of expensive growth stocks that are not always profitable and their growth is currently slowing. Investors tolerate this in an ultra-low interest rate environment where only tech companies can operate normally. But in an environment of rising rates where finance and foreign equities are cheap and ready for growth? You can forget it. Times have changed and ARKK’s strategy has died.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4478552-ark-innovation-etf-the-strategy-is-dead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos