Dallas No. 2 in Tech Job Posts by Latest CompTIA Report »Dallas Innovates

CompTIA has released its first technical position report this year. The outlook for the Dallas metropolitan area is bright.

Topline news from the latest CompTIA Technician Report holds the regional rankings since August last year. Dallas is second only to New York City in posting Metrotech jobs and occupies the top spot in changes in technology job postings, with 2,226 technology jobs posted in December 2021 compared to November 2021. It has been.

Texas also reflects Dallas’ rankings at the state level, second only to California as the top state for new job listings, but is leading the change with 4,588 new tech job posts in December.

The top states ended in California, Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Virginia, Connecticut, Washington, North Carolina, and Arizona.

Technology growth continues as a sector

The increase in technology employment in December was the opposite of what CompTIA, the IT industry and labor nonprofit, generally described as an overwhelming national employment trend.

CompTIAs’s analysis continues to expand technology-related employment and employment opportunities, citing data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Status Report. The data show that the technology industry added 11,000 workers in December. This was the 13th consecutive month of growth in technology employment at the industry level.

At the vocational level of the economy as a whole, the number of technical jobs increased by 180,000 and the unemployment rate of IT jobs dropped to 2%.

Tim Herbert, Executive Vice President of Research and Market Intelligence at CompTIA, said in a statement that this definitely sounds like a broken record, but the pandemic’s continued impact on employment decisions and business investments cannot be escaped. .. Adaptation continues to be the driving force behind expanding technicians in areas such as cloud infrastructure, remote support, data science, and cybersecurity.

Growth tracking

In the industry, new hires last month were led by IT services and custom software development, with 10,200 new jobs and information services such as search engines (1,900), data processing, hosting, and related services (1,600). Jobs at Telecom have reduced the manufacturing category of computer and electronic products.

In terms of the total number of posts, the number of job listings in December was 22,500 more than the previous month, and the number of job listings for open tech worker positions was estimated at 332,564, the highest monthly since March 2020.

Geographically, tech posts have increased by more than 1,000 in eight metropolitan areas. This includes a total of 15,959 posts in Dallas, 14,229 in Los Angeles, 11,808 in Atlanta, 8,091 in Seattle and 6,331 in Houston.

More remote and WFH technology posts

In December, posts for remote and telecommuting tech jobs increased across the US metropolitan area. Top-ranked were software developers (No. 1) and IT support specialists (No. 2).

Database administrators have also shown great benefits.

Top tech list employer

Many of CompTIA’s top employers all have a strong presence in Dallas. The Top 10 includes Humana, Deloitte, Anthem Bluecross, Accenture, General Dynamics, Amazon, Boeing Company, Payshex, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Capital One.

CompTIA tracking

CompTIA is consistent with the monthly Labor Market announcement of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment status each month. The company provides headline job numbers and context through historical trends and supplemental data analysis, including employer recruitment activities at the state and metropolitan levels and insights into the roles and skills of emerging technology jobs. increase.

Here you can dive into CompTIA’s complete technical position report.

Quincy Preston contributed to this report.

