CES 2022: What we have shown to us about the future of blockchain





It’s progressing rapidly, but is the rapid expansion of blockchain technology happening properly?

If you participated in CES 2022 directly or virtually, you’ve probably noticed some recurring themes, where blockchain, cryptocurrencies, the Metaverse, and NFTs are some of the hottest topics of the year.

There’s been a lot of discussion at CES about blockchain and related technologies, a lot of discussion about how NFT pioneers are making money and what’s coming, and many blockchain-related startups are pitching new products. did.

See: Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (TechRepublic Premium)

Since CES is generally an opportunity to stay on top of trends in the technology industry, it’s also an opportunity to get a glimpse of the new technologies mentioned above and what they can bring. There’s definitely a lot of news this year related to blockchain technology, but understanding it is a whole different thing.

CES has shown how blockchain will become mainstream

It is undeniable that NFT has reached the banner year. With millions of dollars in sales, several celebrities have also participated in this action and endorsed the NFT trading platform. At the end of 2021, another big buzzword came in the form of the Metaverse. Avivah Litan, VP Analyst at Gartner Distinguished, sees these two technologies as an important part of the mainstreaming of blockchain technology.

“The adoption of NFTs and the Metaverse will dramatically improve the blockchain-based user interface and experience, and retail cryptocurrency payments will continue naturally,” Ritan said.

Litan predicts that NFT transactions will at least double in 2022, including technologies on display at CES, including the new Samsung TVs, including gaming hubs, and the extensive NFT integration that allows you to buy and sell what you can do from your sofa. Is mentioned.

With this kind of functionality in mind, “the implementation of peripheral services that allow consumers to easily onboard the blockchain (via the user wallet) to buy and trade NFTs may also be accelerated. I understand, “says Litan.

Forrester’s VP and Chief Analyst, Martha Bennett, said it was hit, not surprisingly, to the extent that NFTs were in the spotlight at CES. What about new blockchain trends? She said there was little to see. “In reality, there was no blockchain or theme itself. The cryptocurrency / crypto assets side wasn’t just NFT, it wasn’t major or new,” Bennett said.

Bennett praised Samsung for the same reason that Ritan did: a new smart TV with NFT capabilities and its Decentraland Metaverse store. But she said it’s still a niche and you have to climb a lot of uphill to attract people who haven’t joined the community yet.

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to downplay Samsung’s efforts. All NFT efforts are still in the stage and no progress can be made without them,” Bennett said. ..

Electric elephant in the room

Two big players in the crypto world, Bitcoin and Ethereum, both have serious problems: wasting energy. It is impossible to talk about NFTs without talking about Ethereum, the blockchain where most NFTs exist. This raises the question of whether widespread adoption of NFTs, metaverses, cryptocurrencies, and blockchains is environmentally sustainable.

Bennett said he wasn’t surprised that CES wasn’t the place to talk about the energy waste caused by cryptocurrencies, but in contrast to CES’s sustainability theme, Samsung’s smart TV announcements are less. It didn’t work.

“Today’s NFTs are primarily in Ethereum, and Decentraland uses Ethereum. Energy consumption isn’t as bad as Bitcoin, but Ethereum’s energy requirements will be excessive until the network moves away from Proof of Work. “Bennet said.

Litang agreed that it was evidence of work that wasted energy. “Ethereum is in the process of moving to a proof of stake that solves most of this problem,” Litan said of the smaller of the two energy-consuming cryptocurrencies.

See: Research: Digital Transformation Initiative Focuses on Collaboration (TechRepublic Premium)

However, Litang said that energy concerns are largely due to Bitcoin never running out, being the biggest player and still using Proof of Work. However, even with Bitcoin, some progress has been made.

“Bitcoin miners are already starting to waste energy on their energy production sites to reduce their costs. As energy costs continue to rise, I think that trend will continue and accelerate in 2022. “Masu,” said Ritan.

With Ethereum quickly taking the reins as the most practical form of cryptocurrency, stake proof may soon become the standard we think of cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. “The jury is still considering how the decentralized proof of stake will remain,” Litang said.

Innovation newsletter

Get to know the coolest innovations in smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, AR, robotics, drones, autonomous driving and more.Delivered on Wednesday and Friday

Sign up now

Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/ces-2022-what-it-showed-us-about-the-future-of-the-blockchain/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos