How Google Data Studio Can Help Marketers | News





Companies are increasingly investing in business intelligence (BI) tools to hack the market and win the competition. As a result, analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Zoho, Tableau, and Microsoft Power BI have become very popular.

Currently, Google has another BI tool, Google Data Studio. It helps you get data from different sources and analyze it to gain valuable insights.

What is GOOGLE DATA STUDIO?

Google Data Studio is a free data visualization and reporting tool. Marketers can create interactive dashboards and generate insightful and customized reports.

Get reports from unlimited sources, including Google consumer products such as YouTube and the search console. Then combine them into a report that you can easily modify, share, and read. Marketers can also take advantage of data studio visualization tools.

The main goal of Google Data Studio is to help marketing teams save time and money by quickly and conveniently creating and sharing insightful reports. In addition, it helps teams make faster and more informative decisions to improve ROI.

Data Studio has been used since 2018 as a paid tool initially called Google Data Studio 360. However, it has recently been improved and is now completely free.

6 Benefits of Using GDS

Using Google Data Studio is extremely beneficial to digital marketers. Below are some reasons why you should consider using it today.

Pull data from multiple sources

This is probably the biggest advantage of using Google Data Studio. While Google Analytics allows you to use up to 12 data sources, Data Studio allows you to pull and pool data from as many locations as you need. You can get data from YouTube, Google Ads, YouTube, Search Console, Cloud SQL and more.

Access unlimited widgets

If you have used Google Analytics before, be aware that your report will show up to 12 charts or charts. However, with the improved Google Data Studio, you can use as many widgets as you need. This includes pie charts, time series charts and heatmaps. Even better, you can use different metrics to manipulate the widget for greater accuracy and impact.

Easily share analysis reports

Downloading and sending files can be a waste of time in a collaborative environment that requires quick feedback. Fortunately, Data Studio has Google’s great sharing tools built in, so don’t worry. You can share links quickly and conveniently to allow others to view and customize your report. It also supports real-time editing.

Create a ready-to-read report

Data Studio allows you to divide your report into up to 20 pages. In addition, you can tailor your reports to your organization’s specific needs. For example, you can change fonts, colors, sizes, themes, and all other design details. You can also use text and images to annotate and brand your reports. There are also features that add value, including links and clickable images.

Easily export reports

Once you’ve created your report, you can export it to PDF, Excel, Google Sheets, and email. In addition, you can schedule automated email exports. In that case, Data Studio will automatically send the PDF version of the report to all specified individuals, from the manager to the client.

Embed reports on social media

Finally, Google Data Studio makes it easy for marketers to share their reports on social media such as Facebook and Twitter. This can be important if you want to share your success with your customers and other stakeholders. All you need to do is embed the URL of the report in your social media post.

Try it today

As you can see, Google Data Studio has many benefits for marketers. And it’s definitely worth a try, as it’s completely free to use. Plus, it comes with a detailed template so you don’t have to worry about the learning curve. Save time writing reports and use Google Data Studio to gain better insights into your analysis.

Mike Gingerich is the president of Digital Hill Multimedia (www.DigitalHill.com), Goshen’s web design, web software, and social media marketing company. He is also a business blogger in technology, marketing, and growth. For more information, please visit www.MikeGingerich.com/blog/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharostribune.com/indiana/news/article_ac7ac4f7-245e-5366-a06f-3cbb92b6cb80.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos