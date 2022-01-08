CES 2022 under review: See the show’s biggest story





Personal Computing: PCs of all sizes and shapes were announced at CES 2022. This reflects some of the more exciting announcements that may hit the market in the coming months.

ASUS unveiled a strange ZenBook 17 Fold OLED foldable tablet. It can be converted to a 12.5-inch laptop when combined with keyboard accessories. Razer showcased Project Sofia, a bold modular PC workstation with a 65-inch OLED screen. Lenovo demonstrated the ThinkBook Plus Gen3, which integrates an 8-inch secondary screen into a trackpad that looks like a tablet embedded in a laptop. Shiftall, a subsidiary of Panasonic, has announced light weight. Consumer Megane XVR headset with 5K2,560×2,560 eye resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Smart Homes: New technologies and gadgets of all sizes and shapes lined up in the showhall, giving visitors a preview of the best technologies coming to their smart homes.

Sengled shared Smart Health Monitoring Light Bulbs that can detect a person’s fall and monitor vital signs such as heart rate and breathing. Samsung announced the Samsung Gaming Hub, allowing users to stream games on their smart TVs. No game console required. Powerfoyle and Mayht have worked together to create a Bluetooth speaker that charges using any light source that doesn’t require a charging cable. Kohler announced the Perfect Fill smart bus controller and ceiling-mounted faucet. The bath controller fills the tub to the height and temperature selected by the user by voice. GAFEnergy combines solar panels and roofing boards to create a Timberline solar energy single. It mimics the appearance of asphalt shingles and does not require the solar panels to be bolted to the existing roof until it is installed with nails.

No Show: Announcements about the future of the Internet, probably as supporters like Meta and Nvidia withdrew from the show at the last minute, despite soaring interest in everything related to AR / VR and the Metaverse. It was in short supply.

There was also a particular lack of announcements of smartwatches and wearables. This shows that interest in this segment has cooled.

