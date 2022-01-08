Georgia Institute of Technology #ProJackets Basketball Report Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Jose Alvarado Earns Time in New Orleans Rotation Moses Wright Becomes Free Agent Thaddeus Young Continues to Be a Topic of Trade Rumors Cameon Holsie Releases More Lifebook Guide This Week Masu #ProJacketsReport.

Alballard to get a trial on fire in Nora Rotation

New Orleans rookie Jose Alvarados coincided with a hostile point guard trial by fire run during the first week of NBA play time. On Monday, Utah All-Star Mike Conley visited the Smoothie King Center. Twenty-four hours later, Phoenix’s future Hall of Fame rock, Chris Paul, opposed. Thursday was to bring in the greatest three-point shooter of all time, the Golden State Stephen Curry.

For Alvarado, it was a series of opportunities to improve, preparing to quickly and continuously confront some of the premier floor generals of the Western Conference.

Alvarado cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocol on Saturday, appearing in each of the last three games of the Pelican, averaging 1.7 points in 8.3 minutes. Alvarado seems to have taken over the rotation spot owned by Tomas Satoranky, who entered the protocol on Monday.

# Pelicans rookie PG Jose Alvarado defensively picked up 94 feet on Tuesday vs CP3. “That’s my role. I have to get the most out of it. I’m going to keep it. I’m not trying to stop. That’s my focus. Those It’s about giving the guards (opposite) a headache. “

Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 6, 2022

Jose Alvarado entered after the game tackled a free throw. Always the first off the bench to support his teammates, he pays 110% effort to all his possessions.It’s hard not to like a man

Pelicans Wave (@thepelicanswave) January 4, 2022

Jose Alvarado is an absolute pest.He has frustration for everyone and I love it

Pro Pels Talk (@ProPelsTalk) January 4, 2022

HOLSEY publishes Lifebook guide

Former Georgia Institute of Technology forward Cameon Holsie, currently playing in the NBAG League, is now the published author. Kamus 30 Days of Dedication: Life Without God is Imperfect: An Exciting Guide to Living Life for the Glory of God. Holsie graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. Hancock County has established Cameon Holsie Day in honor of the authors who work with local youth to raise awareness of cancer and honor cancer survivors.

BOSH jokes about returning to heat

The Miami Heat signed a 10-day contract with Mario Chalmers on Thursday, and Chris Bosh wants to get the band back.

Hall of Fame Bosch, who spent six seasons in Miami, joked that he wanted Chalmers to convince him to sign the heat.

Hey @ mchalmers15 tells them we can get the all pick and roll back! Let’s put the band back!

Shape im https://t.co/nb7ErjshqH

Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) December 31, 2021

Young remaining subject OT trade talk

Now it’s no secret that Thaddeus Young spent a temporary time with San Antonio Sparsis.

A 33-year-old veteran is rushing to a pit stop in the city of Alamo, showing why he has become one of the NBA’s most likable players, despite being in a difficult situation. .. Young was one of the better seasons of his long career at the Chicago Bulls last season. Since the trade that sent him south, he has dramatically reduced his playing time and has seen some DNPs next to his name in the box score.

After playing regularly in November, Young did not play in eight of the 15 Spurs games in December. In addition, it shows that San Antonio does not consider him a long-term part of their future. Therefore, the big question is how the Spurs deal with difficult situations. As you can imagine, some results are better than others.

Other works of Air Alamo

Wright becomes a free agent

From CBSSports.com: The Clippers did not re-sign Moses Wright (COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocol) when their 10-day contract expired on Friday, says Keith Smith of Spotrac.com.

The decision to move from Wright after a new Georgia Institute of Technology big man is put on the protocol with only three days left on a 10-day contract is hardly surprising. The Clippers have determined that the relief from the hardships the team received from NBAc can be used more appropriately elsewhere, as he is unlikely to completely clear the protocol in the next few days. Wright played in one match while in LA, winning 105-89 against Kings on December 22nd, scoring one assist per minute.

#ProJackets in the NBA / G League 2021-22 PLAYERDATANUMBERSTEAM JOSE ALVARADOTeam: New OrleansNumber: 15NBA Experience: RookieYears at Georgia Tech: 2017-21 Birthplace: Brooklyn, NY Status: Active6-0. 179 lbs1.7 ppg0.5 rpg0.9 apg26.3% FGRecord (New Orleans): 13-25 Standing: 14th / -16.5 GB Streak: L3 Last 10: 5-5 James Banks III Team: Birmingham Squadron Number: 24NBA Experience: Georgia Institute of Technology Rookie Years: 2018-20 Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia Status: Active 6-10, 250 lbs8.0 ppg7.0 rpg0.0 bpg100.0% FGRecord (Birmingham): 0-1 Standing: 2nd / -1 GB Streak: L1 Last 10: 0-1 DERRICK FAVORS Team: Oklahoma City Thunder Number: 15 NBA Experience: 12 Seasons Years at Georgia Institute of Technology: 2009-10 Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia Status: Active 6-9, 265 lbs5.4 ppg4.7 rpg0.8 apg50.7% FG Record: 13-24 Standing: 13th / -16 GB Streak: L2 Last 10: 5-5 KAMMEON HOLSEY Team: Agua Caliente Clippers Number: 18NBA Experience: Rookie Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15 Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia Status: Active6-8, 230 lbs8.0 ppg2.0rpg0. 0 apg75.0% FGRecord: 0-0Standing: 3rd / -0.5 GBStreak: n / aLast 10: 0-0 JOSH OKOGIETeam: Minnesota TimberwolvesNumber: 20NBA Experience: 3 SeasonsYears at Georgia Tech: 2016-18 Birthplace: Snellville, Georgia Status: Active 6-4, 213 lbs2.7 ppg2.2 rpg0.7 apg33.9% FGRecord: 18-20Standing: 9th / -11.5 GBStreak: W2Last 10: 5-5 IMAN SHUMPERTLast Team: Brooklyn NetsNumber: 21NBA Experience: 9 SeasonsYears at Georgia Tech: 2008-11 Birthplace: Oak Park, Ill.Status: Active6-5, 212 lbsWon “Dancing with the Stars” MOSES WRIGHTTeam: Agua Caliente / Los Angeles ClippersNumber: 5NBA Experience: RookieYears at Georgia Tech: 2017- 21 Birthplace: Raleigh, NC Status: Active6-8, 226lbs13. 5 ppg8.4 rpg1.1 bpg60.2% FGRecord (Agua Caliente): 0-0Standing: 3rd / -0.5 GBStreak: n / aLast 10: 0-0 THADDEUS YOUNG Team: San Antonio SpursNumber: 30NBA Experience: 15 Season Georgia Institute of Technology Years at University: 2006-07 Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee Status: Active6-8, 235 lbs6.0 ppg3.4 rpg2.4 apg57.0% FGRecord: 15-22Standing: 10th / -14 GBStreak: W1Last 10: 5 -5 Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report

As of January 1st

Trae Golden (6’3 “-PG-91, ’14 graduate, professional play in China) couldn’t help Fujian Sturgeon (3-13) in last Saturday’s match. His very Despite good performance, the Fujian Sturgeons lost to 142-131 on the road by a much higher ranked Loongs (# 6). Golden scored 54 points in 43 minutes and rebounded 12 times. He won and passed 14 assists (done all 8 free throws) and recorded a triple double. Golden is a very good season personally and has high statistics. The average of is 45.3ppg, 9.0rpg, 10.7apg, 1.3spg.

Josh Heath (6’1 “-PG-94, graduated ’17, played in Belgium) defeated the Belgian team Stella Artois Leuven Bears over the high-ranking Belfius Mons-Hainaut (6-5) 96-91. He was the MVP of the game. Heath scored 29 points and doubled by making 11 passes. He also added four rebounds. Stella Artois Leuven Bears (7-5) finished fourth in the BNXT league. Until the end of the regular season in the BNXT league, there are only four games left. So now all games are important. Heath has 12 games played so far and has relatively good statistics this year at 11.3ppg, 2.6rpg, 6.1apg and 1.2spg.

Glen Rice Jr. (6’6 “-F-91, ’12 graduate, now Israel) is the lord of M. Haifa’s victory over Israel’s top-ranked M. Ra’anana (4-8) 84-75. He was a contributor. Last Sunday in the National League (2nd division). Rice Jr. was the MVP of the game. He scored 23 points and added 3 assists in 32 minutes. McCabi Haifa (5-) 6) is in 9th place in the National League. This is the first season for the Rice Junior team. This year’s Rice Junior has very high statistics. His averages are 25.5ppg, 7.5rpg and 3.5apg. , 2.0 spg.

Avi Schafer (6’8 “-C-98, graduated in 19 years, professional play in Japan) easily defeated 10th place San-en Neo-Phoenix (4-20) in Japan’s B1 league with 97-69. Wins. On Saturday night. He scored 12 points and scored 7 rebounds. Seahorse Mikawa (13-11) was 5th in the West Group. This year’s Schafer averaged 7.1 in 24 games. ppg, 5.4rpg, 1.1apg. He is a naturalized Japanese.

Experienced Gani Lawal (6’9 “-F / C-88, ’10 graduate, played in France) was one of the weakest teams in the league, Champagne Sharon-Reims Basket, in last Monday’s match. Couldn’t help (4-10). Despite his excellent performance, Champagne Chalon-Reims Basket was 94-79 defeated on the opponent’s court by top Paris (# 15). Lawal scored 13 points and 4 rebounds in 20 minutes. Lawal has relatively good statistics of 13.0ppg and 6.4rpg this season. He is a naturalized Nigerian.

Brandon Alston (6’5 “-G-95, ’19 graduate, now Czech Republic) is the main contributor to Ustin / Labem’s victory over league outsider Olomoucko 73-61 at the Czech Republic NBL last Tuesday. He scored 15 points and scored 5 rebounds. This year Alston averaged 6.8ppg and 2.7rpg in 13 games.

Ben Lammers (6’10 “-C-95, graduated in 18 years, professional play in Germany) defeats 11th place Bayreuth in Germany’s BBL 109-79 on Monday night to win Alba Berlin. Helped. Lammers scored only 3 points in 15 minutes. Lammers averaged 6.6ppg and 3.9rpg this season.

Josh Okogie (6’4 “-G-98, ’18 graduate, playing in the NBA) helped the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Boston Celtics 108-103 in the NBA in the game on Monday night. Okogie scored 5 points and blocked 2 shots. This year’s Okogie averaged 2.6ppg and 2.2rpg in 22 games. He’s a naturalized Minnesota.

Adam Smith (6’1 “-PG-92, ’16 graduate, now Israel) helped Hapoel UNET Holon win 9th place Hapoel Beer Sheva 75-74 in the Israeli Winners League last Saturday. He scored only 3 points in 20 minutes. Smith’s average this season is 4.7ppg.

Derrick Favors (6’10 “-F-91, ’10 graduate, pro play in the NBA) helped Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks 95-80 in the NBA on Friday night. He scored only 4 points. This year’s Favors averaged 5.3ppg and 4.7rpg in 27 games.

Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players playing professional basketball:

Moses Wright (6’9 “-F-98) will play for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers

Thaddeus Young (6’8 “-F-88) plays in the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs

Jose Alvarado (6’0 “-PG-98) will play in the NBA’s New Orleans Pelican

Zachery Peacock (6’8 “-F / C-87) plays in the FOS Provence basket of Betclic ELITE ProA in France

Alade Aminu (6’10 “-F / C-87) played at Atletico de San Hermann in Puerto Rico BSN last year.

Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5 “-F-94) participated in Sichuan Blue Whale at the Chinese CBA last year.

Daniel Miller (6’11 “-C-91) participates in Japan B1 League in Levanga Hokkaido Sapporo

Anthony McHenry (6’8 “-SF-83) plays in Japan’s B1 League Shinshu BW

Charles Mitchell (6’8 “-F / C-93) played for Dorados de Chiwawa at LNBP in Mexico last year.

James White (6’9 “-F-93) played for Mauricio Baez in the Dominican Republic last year.

James Banks III (6’10 “-F / C-98) will play in the NBA G League’s Vermingham Squadron

Robert Sampson (6’8 “-F-92) participates in Yamaguchi in Japan’s B3 league

Shembari Phillips (6’3 “-G-97) appears in EPG Basket Koblenz at ProB, Germany

Evan Jester (6’7 “-F-99) appears in New Bayazet at Caucasus BL in Armenia

Abdulai Guai (6’9 “-F-94) play in Turkey TBL Konyaspor

Cameon Holsie (6’8 “-F-90) will play in the NBA G League Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario

Note: The above list includes only some of the graduates currently playing professional basketball. Check out the complete list of basketball graduates from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/georgia-tech-projackets-basketball-report-133-010722/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

