What happened to the brain after using the iPhone for 15 years





In many cases, users were not notified and could not opt ​​out. A 2011 study found that some apps could violate Apple’s GPS access rules. Until recently, app makers could also access a user’s unique identification number without permission, allowing them to track the same user between different apps.

This unleashed a powerful advertising technique that helped many small apps gain a foothold, but it created a gray market for smartphone usage data, creating user interests and habits without the knowledge of giants such as Facebook. You can now create a detailed profile of.

These practices also exacerbated the compulsive use of smartphones, as all the new information collected by the app made it easier for users to stay interested in personalized content.

Facebook data allows game apps to go whaling and target specific individuals who are most likely to spend money, whether it’s good for them or not.

For Bernard, Apple operates the app store so closely that it has ultimate responsibility for all of this. He says they consciously allowed it by not changing the rules, whether or not they deserve to specifically blame the rise of these operational free games. [But] They are financially motivated not to stop their addiction.

As the power of smartphones has increased, society has begun to change the shape surrounding smartphones. Gloria Mark’s social practices enhance the use of our phones, from the expectation of checking emails throughout the day to Google’s general practice of answering someone’s questions during a conversation. , Pointing out if it is obligatory.

We use GPS a lot, so we forget how to navigate. Our phone will be the security card for our online services. I’m distracted while waiting for elevators, buses and traffic lights.

Nowhere is this clearer than China, Apple’s main manufacturing hub and currently the largest overseas market. People born in 1980 had minimal contact with laptops, says Francesca Yu of AppIn China. This is a Beijing-based company that helps app makers access the Chinese market.

They are not familiar with office software or internet surfing [now] From buying train tickets to paying for gas, everything is done via the app or web page. No more leaving home with your wallet, ID and key set. Instead, bring only your smartphone and power bank. Not just the iPhone, iWorld.

In recent years, Apple seems to be worried about the crown. Over the last decade and a half, we’ve made so many people completely dependent on the device, but now we’re probably facing even bigger challenges. It is to tamper with the unleashed power.

It’s tense to weaken the power of app makers, demonstrating its position as a protector of the privacy and well-being of iPhone users. In 2018, Screen Time was introduced, allowing you to track the time spent on different apps, set time limits for each, and schedule downtime to encourage your smartphone to log off gently.

Focus was added earlier this year, allowing users to define different modes such as driving, sleeping, and work with different notification settings and permissions.

In terms of data, Apple finally allowed users to opt out of sharing their own tracking numbers with advertisers in 2016, forcing them to ask for permission before accessing the app in April this year. started. According to analytics firm Flurry, only 23% of users who see such a prompt actually agree with them.

Apple has also promised iCloud customers a virtual private network (VPN) called a private relay. This hides the ID from the websites you visit and releases a disposable burner email service called Hide My Email.

Separately, lawsuits and pressure from angry developers have forced SMEs to lower their rates, and Google has raised Ante by reducing all rates to 15%.

The new tracking consent prompt has already caused havoc for digital advertisers, causing an estimated 15-20 percent drop in revenue on the iPhone.

Shares on Facebook, Twitter, Google, and especially Snapchat, have been hit as evidence of their effectiveness, but Apple’s own unaffected advertising business has gained an overwhelming new share of the market.

Eric Seufert, an advertising expert who wrote extensively about crackdowns, just encourages big companies to collect more of their data, rather than getting data from others, while giving Apple more control. It claims that there is little benefit to the user’s privacy.

Mark Griffith says he is very much in favor of the new screen time and notification management tools. Some of these tools have been shown to work in the mandatory UK gambling industry.

He believes smartphones should be subject to similar regulations. Larry Rosen is skeptical and frankly says that Apple’s features aren’t enough because it provides too little data to avoid.

Two of his studies tested whether smartphone users could mitigate their behavior with a simple strategy. In both cases, smartphone use after the intervention was actually higher.

Apple has a really good platform that can make a difference. Rosen says there’s a lot they can do, but that’s their business model.

In this massive paradigm shift, we were at a point where something had to happen from above. He wants a large public relations campaign similar to that for cigarettes, but he’s not optimistic. It kept getting out of control.

