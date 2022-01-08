The hyped CES2022 game monitor





Whether you’re looking for a cool new design, a stunning new panel, or a speedy new technology, CES rarely disappoints with game monitors. CES 2022 was almost remote to many of us, but that didn’t mean the company didn’t bring out a big gun for our virtual entertainment.

In non-product-specific monitor news, Samsung announced that it will add HDR10 Plus technology for gaming. Similar to HDR10Plus for TV, Samsung’s technology uses information provided by the game designer to change the way HDR is rendered on a scene-by-scene or shot-by-shot basis, rather than using a single curve throughout the game. is. Similar to Dolby Vision, but licensed for free.

Alienware 34’s new QD-OLED monitor panel technology is at the top of my list of interesting news.

Alienware Alienware 34 Gaming Monitor (AW3423DW)

Alienware’s 34-inch curved monitor is probably my favorite show. Using Samsung’s new QD-OLED panel, it combines the superior color rendering of Samsung’s QD technology with OLED contrast, color accuracy and speed to ensure a beautiful look and excellent performance. Also, unlike many Wizzy monitors announced at CES, Alienware will ship by March 29 (first shipped in China on March 2 and expanded to other regions in April. Will be). But there is no price yet. The biggest drawback is that it doesn’t have an HDMI 2.1 connection, so the connection to the console isn’t optimal (it can be used, but it doesn’t support variable refresh rates).

Game ballet dancer Samsung Odyssey Ark.

Samsung Samsung Odyssey Ark

We’ve got a minimal amount of information about Samsung’s minimalist game monitors, but the most striking feature is the ability to rotate the “cockpit-style” view to portrait mode at 55 inches, except for its stunning design. .. I don’t sell it in the logistics of using such a big monitor on my desktop (and I tried), let alone rotate it. But if the design goes down to 49 inches, I’m there if you’re using similarly great panel technology, like MicroLED, which isn’t yet found on desktop monitors and QD-OLEDs. And it won’t ship $ 5,000 a few years from now.

Odyssey Neo G8, very bright

Samsung Samsung Odyssey G8 Neo QLED (G85NB)

It’s not as clean as the Odyssey Ark and isn’t the first of its kind, but the 32-inch version of the expensive 49-inch Odyssey G9 Neo QLED released last July is still floating-deserving my boat. .. As with the G9 Neo QLED, Samsung offered only the G8 teaser, with no price or shipping date. However, it has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in HDR, a refresh rate of 240Hz, a gray-to-gray response time of 1ms, and a similar high-contrast curved screen with the same design as the Odyssey G7 and G9 (white). With) and FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync support.

ViewSonic’s Elite XG321UG features excellent specs and a rare but great stand design.

ViewSonic ViewSonic Elite XG321UG

This display stands out to me for several reasons. There are some notable specifications. With a 32-inch HDR 4K DisplayHDR 1400 monitor with a 1,152 zone mini LED backlight, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for Nvidia Reflex latency analysis, it applies to almost all correct checkboxes (no HDMI 2.1). It’s as high as $ 2,500, but it’s about the same as a high-end gaming monitor. In addition, you can earn bonus points by shipping within the next few months. Another reason is the design of the stand. Not only does it look better than most competitors (at least in my aesthetic sense), it also has a flat base. I need every corner of my desk space, and I hate stands that occupy too much, aren’t comfortable enough to store a keyboard in the base, or can’t stack things.

The Razer Project Sophia has a desk where you don’t want to spill coffee.

Razer Razer Project Sophia

As one of Razer’s concepts reveals, Project Sophia is a kind of all-in-one gaming PC / desk / living area. I see it as a 65-inch monitor that I regret buying two years later, or perhaps the equivalent of a jumpsuit.

Acer Predator CG48 “Desktop” Gaming Monitor

Acer Asus ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ and PG48UQ AcerPredator CG48

Monitors that support HDMI 2.1 for use on game consoles and PCs, enable the required features, and use are not yet thick on the ground. However, even if you don’t know the status of a feature, you’ll still see more features. The problem is finding the right size, I don’t think the 55 inch is. Most models smaller than 55 inches have an IPS-based screen instead of OLED. OLEDs are great for games and have much higher contrast than IPS. 48-inch models like the Predator CG48 and Asus ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ announced at the show aren’t unique, but rare enough to mention, but the 42-inch ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ is rare, if not unique. And they started to bring these hybrid PC / console displays to an area suitable for people who are actually trying to save space by buying dual purpose monitors instead of TVs.

The fastest Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN in the 1440p G-Sync Esports monitor.

Asus Nvidia G-Sync Sports Monitor

At the show, Nvidia unveiled the next-generation 1440p G-sync Esports standard with a Reflex Latency Analyzer and a 25-inch mode. We announced four debut models including ViewSonic’s Elite XG271QG, AOC Agon Pro AG274QGM, MSI MEG 271Q, all 300Hz refresh rate, and Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN. Normalizing a high quality 1440p 27 inch display for esports is a big step from 1080p and 25 inches. All of these incorporate mini LED backlights, but both AOC and MSI stand out because they are DisplayHDR certified in 576 zones for local dimming.

