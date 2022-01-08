New World aims to improve the endgame with weekly changing quests and rewards





Amazon is a new feature called “Expedition Mutator” that changes the complexity and difficulty of combat and provides better rewards to up-and-coming players, including “new bespoke gear and resources”, the Fantasy MMO New World. Aiming to improve the endgame experience of the challenge.

“Mutators change what they’re used to by augmenting the’normal’and’named’ enemies found on the expedition and changing the way encounters are deployed and the strategies players should consider before combat. “Amazon explained in a blog post.

“This system aims to rotate in a unique combination of expeditions and mutations each week. There are 10 difficulty levels per expedition mutation. Players will eventually have the highest difficulty level. You need to climb the ladder to reach. “

Expedition scores are based on a combination of factors such as total time, enemy kills, player respawns, team wipes, and various performance-based bonus multipliers. If you’re good enough on a mutated expedition, you’ll advance to the next mutator’s difficulty level and get bigger and better rewards for your grabs. But it’s not easy. Amazon warned that the recommended gear score is important for mutated expeditions “because it directly affects the scaling of the enemy” and higher difficulty is expected to be very difficult.

Expedition Mutators are now available in the NewWorld Public Test Realm released yesterday. Mutator rotations are performed on an accelerated schedule during the test period to facilitate testing and allow players to access different mutations on multiple end-game expeditions. One of the three expeditions of the Dynasty Shipyard, the Garden of Genesis, or the Lazarus Tools changes every 48 hours. All players in the test realm will be given a 600 gear score loadout at the start and a “total of rich keys to run the expedition” and a maximum loadout for all PTR players in the final week (gear score 625). Will be provided. Tested so that anyone can do the right thing with level 10 difficulty mutations.

The development team is preparing for the next challenge! Which Mutated Expedition do they want to work on in the next development run video? January 7, 2022

Expedition has been adjusted to better match other end-game activities to accommodate mutator changes. The drop rate of the specified enemy has been “significantly increased” and added to the loot table of the Dynasty Shipyard when the T5 gear mutates and plays. Reduced the number of enemies players face when sealing Ostium’s Ancient Azoth Portals on the Lazarus Instrumentality expedition.

New World has been suffering from many bugs and exploits since its release last year, but endgame content is also an issue. In an interview with PCGamesN in December 2021, game director Scott Lane said, “We have to do a better job of driving players to all end-game activities.” “Now they are being driven towards a small part of how our end games work, and of course they want more.”

The PTR also has a new resource called Umbral Shards that allows players to boost items with a gear score of 600 to 625. This is important if you’re jumping into the more difficult Mutated Expeditions or gaining a competitive edge in PvP. “” The Expertise limit has also been raised to 625. Umbral Shards can be earned in three ways:

Completion of mutation expedition. Create a gear score 600 item when the item’s expertise is also 600. Open the plaster cast when the item’s expertise is also 600.

The PTR also increases the cost of summoning Brute, makes some combat-related tweaks, and reduces high-speed travel costs.

All New World players are eligible to participate in PTR, but to participate you will need to download and install another PTR client and create a new character. Live characters are not compatible with test realms. Full details on what to expect and how to get involved can be found at newworld.com.

