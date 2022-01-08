Top Story: Notchless iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, Other 2022





Happy New Year 2022! With the calendar changing to New Year, it’s a great opportunity to anticipate 2022 expectations, and rumors on the front line aren’t lacking anymore.

There were rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more this week, but we ended 2021 and started 2022 with the first two episodes of the new podcast, the Mac Rumors Show. For the following, please read the following. All the details!

The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to have a pill-shaped camera cutout with Face ID underneath the display.

I’ve heard rumors for a while that the iPhone 14 Pro model doesn’t have a notch, but this week a leaker known as @dylandkt claimed that Face ID hardware would eventually move under the display.

The leaker claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro model had a pill-shaped camera notch at the top of the display instead of the originally rumored circular punch notch. The image above is a mockup of what this new design will look like. MacRumors Show: Mark Gurman talks about everything Apple expects to announce in 2022

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman joined the MacRumors podcast this week to discuss everything he expects from Apple in 2022 and provide insights into many upcoming announcements.

Gurman also shared his hopes for Apple in the latest edition of the 2022 “Power On” newsletter. This includes the iPhone 14 Pro model without a notch, the redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, the new iPad Pro with wireless charging, and AR /. VR headset excluding further delays. Apple is testing multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, but there are some concerns

In another rumor from leaker @dylandkt this week, Apple claimed to be testing multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, but Apple has the quality of foldable display technology and the long-term market for foldable smartphones. He said he was concerned about whether or not.

Last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to release a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch flexible OLED display in 2023, but it could be in 2024. 5G features from iPhone SE in 2022, major update scheduled in 2024

Apple is widely expected to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022. The device has the same external design as the current iPhone SE, with major new features being 5G support and a faster A15 chip.

According to Leaker @dylandkt, Apple plans a larger update for the iPhone SE in 2024, and the device is similar in design to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to release a second-generation AirPods Pro in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a new design, lossless audio support, and a charge that can make a sound if misplaced. We will upgrade the case etc. ..

Similar to the 3rd generation AirPods released in October, the next AirPods Pro may improve battery life and water resistant charging cases. According to Intel, the new Core i9 processor for laptops is faster than Apple’s M1 Max chip

Intel announced this week a new 12th generation Core processor for laptops, and as part of the announcement, the new Core i9 is not only faster than Apple’s M1Max chip on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but also the fastest mobile processor. Insisted. So far.

Of course, for a true comparison with the M1 Max chip, you have to wait to see how the 12th generation core processor works in real-world testing. MacRumors Newsletter

Every week, we publish an email newsletter like this to cover Apple’s top stories. This is a great way to cover all the major topics covered so far, put together related stories, and create a bite-sized summary. Picture view.

Therefore, if you want to deliver top stories like the summary above to your email inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.

