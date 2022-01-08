Announcement of substance-related smart homes from CES2022





Two years ago, on the CES2020 floor, there was much talk about a new partnership with a major technology company called Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP for short), rather than the latest AMD and Intel announcements. The promise was to develop an open source smart home standard that would allow all connected home devices to work together easily and securely, regardless of who created them. The topic was: it will never happen.

Fast forward to CES 2022 (yes, we all skipped 2021) and became known as CHIP, Matter, the show’s darling with a full dance card and a line of fans ranging from virtual Starbucks. was.

Almost all smart home device announcements this week have a tagline, announcing support for Matter. In addition, the infrastructure has received significant support. With a new chip designed for Matter, Amazon announces that device manufacturers can now add a frustrating setup to Matter-certified devices with just the Matter SDK, without the need for an Amazon-specific SDK. did. And Google unveiled Fast Pair, a simplified setup of its own version with built-in support for Matter. Both of these announcements mean that when developers build new smart home products, they’ll be ready to plug them in once they’re home.

The wave of Matter news at CES from CSA members is a testament to the efforts spent developing and testing Matter in 2021, and Tobin Richardson, president of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, who oversees Matter, told me during the show. I did. Hundreds of companies and thousands of engineers are at the heart of this global solution, creating a more open and innovative IoT. And Im is really excited to come in 2022.

Another interesting announcement was a confirmation from Amazon that Alexa would share your smart home with other voice assistants. Matter’s main promise is cross-platform compatibility, which will allow you to control your smart device using the app or voice assistant of your choice. Now I was looking exactly how it would be done.

Amazon has introduced a new tool for developers that allows you to add Alexa as an additional way to control devices that are already set up on another system. For example, you can now control a Philips Hue light bulb with multiple apps and voice assistants, but now you have to configure each individually. With Matter, you get one. As a great bonus, this new feature also adds a local connection to the device, reducing response time and making the device available even when the internet is down.

We hope that smart home products will work together. Make it happen now.

A total of nearly 30 companies have shown their involvement in and promised support for new smart home standards backed by Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung and others. Many say that Tuya Smart, an IoT development platform service provider based in China and supporting more than 446,000 developers with more than 1,100 smart home products, represents a wide range of industries. In addition, many new products have debuted in Thread, one of Matter’s main protocols.

NXP’s new tri-radio chips (Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thread) are designed for Matter controllers (such as smart speakers) and Thread Border Routers (such as smart displays) in Matter hub devices. Image: NXP

All of this gives you a much better feel of what will happen when Matter finally arrives. It is currently scheduled for June 2022. But let’s take a step back and appreciate the end of CES and the harsh conditions of midwinter. Before Matter comes here.

There seems to be a lot of momentum, minimal conflict (as we’ve seen), clear consumer instructions and directions to manufacturers and platforms. We hope that smart home products will work together. Make it happen now.

It is imperative that Matter does not leave existing smart homes in the dark.

The momentum is so strong that it seems to have persuaded some of the world’s largest consumer electronics companies to do the same. They left and formed a unique alliance aimed at ensuring that Samsung’s dishwashers could communicate with GE Appliances refrigerators. The Home Connectivity Alliance, announced at Samsung’s CES keynote, was specially formed to enable legacy appliances to move into the future of the IoT, Samsung’s Yun Ho Choi and the president of HCA told me at CES.

This issue of upgradeability for existing devices is an area that Matter covers most of the area and needs to be addressed in practice. We’ve talked about firmware updates for existing hubs and bridges, and we know that new Amazon Echo smart speakers and Google Nest Hub devices have upgrade paths.

Amazon has promised to bring existing smart speakers and displays to Matter when they arrive.Image: Amazon

However, based on the many announcements made by CES this week, it looks like users will have to buy quite a few new gadgets to create a Matter smart home. As Mitch Klein of the Z-Wave Alliance told me late last year, you can’t leave your device behind. Otherwise, the entire program will not work. The idea that everyone has to throw everything away and start over doesn’t work. It is still essential that Matter does not leave existing smart homes in the dark.

Which is Lucky Rock?

August and Yale have promised to make smart locks work with Matter. Jason Williams, president of August and Yale Real Living, said he plans to bring the first Matter lock to market when the standard goes on sale in 2022. Williams says he is looking at other ways to implement the technology. He said the August lock with Wi-Fi wouldn’t be the first to be updated (Matter over Wi-Fi is currently only for devices with hardlines and has a battery. (Not devices), they are aggressively setting existing products to new smart home standards.

The Schlage Encode Plus smart lock is the company’s first thread-enabled lock. Image: Schlage

Schlage has the potential to beat Yale University with the company’s first thread-enabled product, the new Schlage Encode Plus lock. Thread radio specifically supports Home Kit over Thread, but Schlage’s Donald Beene told The Verge that the hardware is for Matter.This will be the first [lock] It’s a product with hardware to support such things, but it’s still unclear where those technical specifications will reach, he said.

All lights

Matter came to my mind this week when it comes to making smart lights, switches and plugs. Belkin Wemo has announced work with threaded versions of the Wemo Smart Plug, Wemo Smart Light Switch, and Wemo Smart Dimmer that support Matter over Thread. GE Lighting company Cync tells me that color A19 bulbs and light strips will be Matter compatible over Wi-Fi, and smart lighting company Sengled will be able to use the first Wi-Fi A19 bulbs when standard. I did. start up. Nanoleaf, which has been in Thread for over a year, is CES, with its mains lighting panels Nanoleaf Shapes, Elements, and Lines initially for Thread over HomeKit, but with a focus on material compatibility.

The smart home hub is still here

Matter needs to mitigate the entire problem of multiple hubs / gateways / bridges into one small box that is also a router, which will take some time. In the meantime, there are still many hubs. From now on, the Matter Controller should act as a remote control at home (think Google Nest Hub’s smart display, but hopefully it’s better).

There were several new hubs announced this week. Samsung has promised to adopt Matter across Samsung devices, including the new Samsung Home Hub. Therefore, when this smart home controller arrives in the United States (launched in Korean in March), it will be part of it. Aqara, a decent HomeKit camera maker that doubles as an inexpensive Zigbee sensor and hub, said it will update the M2 and M1S hubs and move all compatible connectivity sensors to Matter. We also announced the development of threaded versions of the popular motion and contact sensors.

Arlo, a smart home security camera company, has announced a home security system based on a modular hub. The word modular was intriguing to us, as the company eventually decided to join Matter. I think this is a sign that cameras are coming to Matter sooner (currently not part of the Matter spec), but Arlos’ first product to support Matter could be these sophisticated new all-in-one sensors. Will be higher.

Veea, a modular edge computing company, has unveiled a compelling smart home hub that it has announced is compatible with Matter. The Veea STAX smart hub combines a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router and a smart home hub with the option to add LTE or 5G cellular connectivity via a stackable module. A smart speaker module with a directional microphone is under development, and the STAX module features HomeKit and Alexa compatibility, as well as Lutron and Philips Hue bridging technology (especially). The initial launch is targeted at carriers as a white label SHaaS (smart home as a service) solution, but the company says it will soon be available directly to consumers.

