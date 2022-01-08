Google Doodle celebrates the 80th anniversary of the birth of cosmologist Stephen Hawking





Stephen Hawking’s pioneering work by physicist is honored today (January 8) in Google Doodle, including a video containing Hawking’s quote on everything from cosmology to obstacles.

On Hawking’s 80th birthday, a cosmologist not only explores the fate of the universe and the nature of black holes, but also his quick wisdom, ability to attract popular audiences around the world, and people with his disabilities. A living example to.

“Today’s video Doodle honors one of the most influential scientists in history, British cosmologist, writer, and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking,” Google said of Doodle, created by Matthew Cruickshank. Stated in a statement.

“From colliding black holes to big bangs, his theory of the origin and mechanics of the universe revolutionizes modern physics, and his best-selling books make this field widely accessible to millions of readers around the world. I made it. “

Google celebrated the life and heritage of scientist Stephen Hawking with Google Doodle, celebrating his 80th birthday on January 8, 2022. (Image credit: Google)

Stephen William Hawking was born in England on January 8, 1942, 300 years after the death of astronomer Galileo Galilei. While studying cosmology (or the history and composition of the universe) at the University of Cambridge in 1963, Hawking was diagnosed with motor neuron disease, more commonly Lugeric’s disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). I did.

Hawking, who was under the age of 21 at the time, was expected to live for only two more years, but received his PhD in 1965 and continued to work in Cambridge. Just nine years later, Hawking discovered that particles could escape from a black hole. The discovery of Hawking radiation in 1974 is “widely considered to be his most important contribution to physics,” Google said of scientists.

In 1979, Hawking was appointed to the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics in Cambridge, the world’s most famous academic chair. The work of his career also covered Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity, as well as aspects of the end of the universe.

Professor Stephen Hawking experiences weightless freedom during a zero gravity flight. (Image credit: NASA / J. Campbell, Aero-News Network)

Hawking eventually transferred his activity to a wheelchair and lost his speech in 1985 due to an emergency tracheal measurement. For the rest of his career, speech-generating devices made in Cambridge became his electronic speech along with software programs. (Hawking used his cheek muscles to choose the word he wanted to use.)

You can hear Hawking’s now-famous voice in the YouTube video (Google owns YouTube) that accompanies Google Doodle, which plays some of the most notable phrases of cosmologists. One of the quotes included is his nifty observation of what his life has been like.

Later in his career, Hawking wrote a number of popular books and made frequent appearances in the media, including appearances in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and cameos in the television show “Big Bang Theory.”

Hawking died on March 14, 2018 at his home in Cambridge at the age of 76. “His courage and tenacity, his brilliance and humor inspired people all over the world,” Lucy, Robert and Tim’s children said in a statement at the time. ..

