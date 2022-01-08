Why Indian digital news companies are dissatisfied with Google and how they are fighting back





Indian digital news companies need to spend a significant amount of money to find, report and deliver news online to their readers. In addition to creating online content and investing in technology platforms in the news business, many people are involved. And since the main product, news and content, is almost free, it’s undeniable that online advertising plays an important role for any media company.

Now you must be thinking of a fairly simple business model where news is delivered online for free. Readers click on it to read them and hopefully interact with the ads on the web page. Then, depending on the popularity of the news website, advertisers pay media companies to raise awareness of their ads. This is how online news worked 10 years ago, or at least the way it was expected to work.

But how can we ignore Google, the world’s largest online advertising company, when we talk about advertising? Of course, the company is also one of the biggest tech companies, but its bread and butter are just as advertising as news companies.

Come to think of it, all the brains Google employs to create new technologies primarily keep people’s attention and screen time, ultimately allowing them to watch more ads. The emphasis is on. On top of that, these days it’s not just advertising, it’s about guessing what’s happening in your head and predicting and eliminating uncertainty.

Google isn’t spending anything on the news, just as Uber doesn’t own a taxi

Google must have foreseen our reality decades ago while creating Google Search. Members of Google’s funding team believed that there are times when people search everything on the Internet with Google Search. Everything including movies, games, pornography, food, homes and news. And on smartphones, Google literally owns the Internet, at least for the general public.

Google has entered the news business simply by proposing to help digital news companies deliver news effectively online. If people searched for their favorite recipes online in the early 2000s, they would also need to search for news at some point in the future. And that’s the beginning of Google News. You don’t have to hire a single reporter or desk person or buy a camera. All it had to do was understand the algorithms that could control the news or news website presented to the user on the first page of the search or Google’s top news carousel.

And the battle for online traffic has begun. All online media companies wanted to rank news articles in the sacred top spots of Google News and Google Search for all possible keywords. A rule has been set: If a story isn’t ranked by Google and doesn’t generate numbers, it can be considered useless, regardless of the efforts of the reporter or the investment of the news company.

Even in the top five smartphones that are perfect for buying or killing politicians, all stories are suddenly measured by the same metric, Google’s numbers.

Soon, Google also began selling analytics to help media companies accurately measure online traffic. A new job has been created: News SEO. The key to winning an online news race has turned to hiring a better, bigger SEO team.

Now, with Google’s entry into the news business, media company stakeholders have already predicted whatever was written above in the past. But what they may not have understood in the past is that Google moves very quickly to try to become the god’s father of the online news business in essence.

Why? Now, Google is currently determining the amount of advertising costs that online media companies will receive. In fact, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), the digital division of a major Indian media company, claims that website publishers receive only 51% of advertiser advertising costs.

Google is a major stakeholder in the field of digital advertising, unilaterally determining how much to pay publishers for content created by publishers and what conditions they must pay. As an example, the informant (DNPA) claims that Google has unilaterally decided not to pay the news publisher for the snippets used in the search, the news agency claims that the Competition Commission of India ( Said in a complaint to CCI).

Isn’t this similar to Uber? A major taxi company that does not own a taxi but determines the fate of every taxi driver.

Help you online from google google is in control of us

Both advertising spending and online traffic under Google’s control have revealed how Google is helping itself, not just to deliver news effectively. DNPA is now going to CCI to explain how Google is abusing its monopoly in the field of online search engines.

Fair Trade Regulator CCI has also released an investigation into Google on suspicion of abuse of dominant bargaining position. According to an order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), “In the light of the analysis above, in summary, the Commission has prima facie view that Google has violated the provisions of Article 4 of the Act.”

DNPA violates Section 4 of the Act against Alphabet Inc., Google LLC, Google India Private Limited, and Google Ireland Limited under Section 19 (1) (a) of the 2002 Competition Act. Have filed a lawsuit alleging.

The majority of news website traffic comes from online search engines (more than 50%), and Google is said to be the dominant search engine. Based on the same, informants say that more than 50% of the total traffic on news websites is routed via Google, and Google, the leading player in the field, uses algorithms to determine which news web Determine if the site is detected. Via search. In addition, it is said that it is the content created by the news media companies that creates the context for viewers to interact with advertisers. However, online search engines (Google) will utilize far more revenue / revenue than publishers, news groups said.

Google claims that it not only has a monopoly position in search in India, but also a very strong position in advertising mediation, managing / maintaining a major share at each level. There is.

Google AMP, zero click search, no snippet payment

DNPA claimed that zero-click search surged from 50% in June 2019 to 65% between January and December 2020.

Zero-click search is stated to mean that the user query was resolved on the result page itself without the user visiting the target website. Thus, Google has stated that it will derive value from zero-click search by displaying its own ads, but publishers will lose traffic.

According to AMP or Accelerated Mobile Pages, Google has no choice but to implement the Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) standard for publishers or lose significant placement in mobile search, reducing traffic. It is about.

To this end, publishers were forced to use this format to build mirror image websites, and Google cached all articles in AMP format and provided content directly to mobile users. In addition, for AMP articles, Google is allowed to limit paywall options unless the publisher rebuilds AMP’s paywall options and meters. He added that the only alternative to the AMP system is for publishers to join Google, which benefits Google and disadvantages publishers.

Google argued that it would provide a small portion of the revenue generated from advertising on its website / links in any way without disclosing the basis for calculating such revenue. Not only that, Google does not pay for fragments of news content created by media companies that are displayed by Google on search engine results pages.

Technically, Google[ニュース]Tab or[検索]The content displayed on the page is not owned by Google.

