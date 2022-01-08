CES 2022: Color-changing BMW: TalkingTech Podcast





Brett Molina:

Hello listeners. This is Brett Molina. Welcome to talk about technology. Lots of car news from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. But one of the coolest features and technologies I’ve seen during the show was this innovative technology from BMW that allows you to change the color of your car at the push of a button. Luxury car makers have announced the iX Flow with e-Ink. This is a concept that allows car owners to change the exterior color of their car at the push of a button. I write about this in a story you can read at tech.usa.today.com. According to BMW, the SUV with this iX Flow technology includes a specially developed body wrap that is stimulated by electrical signals to change the color of the outside of the car. There are many of these clips that pop up on social media. It’s really cool.

The car starts in white and eventually blends into black. It’s a super cool feature. One thing I’ve seen several people talking on social media is how it’s temperature sensitive. Therefore, if it is too hot or too cold, it can be affected. But the idea of ​​it switching seamlessly just looked really, really pretty. Now, of course, BMW is introducing this technology with the desire for drivers to personalize their vehicles. Maybe you wake up one morning and want a blue car, or you wake up and want a red car. It’s very cool. BMW project leader Stella Clark talked about this in a video demonstration. She quoted, “You choose the clothes you wear. You choose your social media position and you can choose the color of your car.” But it’s not just that you want a blue car someday.

There are many other useful features that have proven that BMW can use this technology. One really good example is that if you are in the parking lot and many of us are struggling with this, you can’t remember where you parked your car. Various colors can flash on the outside of a car using this iXFlow technology. This means that if you can’t find your car, you can access the app or press the button on the key fob and the outside of the car will start blinking to find your car. I thought it was probably the coolest part of all this. If you’re going to drive a getaway car, it’s actually also a bonus as you can change the color of your car. That’s what I first thought of. If you are a fan of the video game Grand Theft Auto, they have always had the task of escaping you from the police.

And you could drive to the body shop and change the color of your car. It’s one of the first things I thought of when I saw this. But still, if you need a car of a different color, depending on the day of the week, I love the idea. So it’s super cool. And BMW is one of several car makers that introduced something at CES. Chevrolet has introduced an electric version of the Silverado pickup truck. Visit tech.usatoday.com to learn more about CES and all coverage.

