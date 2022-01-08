The computer monitor was original and interesting at CES2022





CES has been a pretty good year, and it extends to computer monitors. And thankfully it was more than just a port. Even better, this year’s interesting feature-packed monitors are more than just gamers. During a pandemic, monitors played an even more important role as the centerpiece of the home office, and manufacturers have responded to their demand with designs that are suitable for more viewers.

I got a quirky, almost square creative and productivity-focused monitor from LG. This is useful for some people. Samsung has debuted the Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch curved 4K gaming monitor. Speaking of Samsung, the company’s display division has found a suitable monitor to debut new QD-OLED screen technology. Alienware’s 34-inch curved game monitor. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Last year’s CES show was primarily about HDMI 2.1. The new wave of consoles, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, recently arrived with the promise of displaying games in 4K at up to 120 frames per second (ironically, few games can achieve this) a year later). .. I still love watching the port pop up on new monitors and TVs because the higher bandwidth HDMI port guarantees a big investment in the future and makes the content look as good as possible. But after all, it’s just a port. And thankfully, many of the best monitors in the CES 2022 come with traction, in addition to some more unique story points.

The most interesting monitors coming out of CES this year are:

LG’s new 42-inch OLED TV.Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Certainly one of the popular models is the TV, not the game monitor technically. LG’s 42-inch C2 OLED, the smallest TV panel manufactured by LG, is a much more reasonable size deskmate than the 2021 48-inch C1 model. The most important game monitor specifications include HDMI 2.1 port, variable refresh rate, automatic low delay mode, 120Hz refresh rate, and near-instant response time.

Heres Asus uses 42-inch OLEDs for the following monitors: Asus

Given the game’s qualifications, some brands will probably use LG’s 42-inch OLED panels for their monitors. Asus is the first product to unveil a 42-inch OLED gaming display at CES 2022, with a different design and stand than LG’s TV design. In addition to the HDMI 2.1 and HDMI 2.0 ports, it has a very important DisplayPort for more connectivity options, but looks similar in most respects.

There are still burn-in concerns among those who want to use OLEDs for productivity and games. Some of these new models have not yet been rated until they are released and people have the opportunity to test them, or until the manufacturer guarantees them. Launched in March 2022, Alienwares 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitors improve OLED reliability and come with a 3-year premium warranty that covers OLED burn-in, setting high standards for these guarantees. I am. The important thing is that you don’t know the price of this model, but the guarantee will probably increase the price a bit.

As I mentioned earlier, I can’t talk about the game without revisiting Samsung’s huge Odyssey Ark monitor. It has Samsung’s signature 1000R curve, which is as winding as the mainstream monitors these days, but with a 55-inch screen that gives it the largest curvature ever, with an aspect ratio of 16: 9 to make it look bigger. It has become. A curved TV right in front of your face. Not surprisingly, Ark can provide an unparalleled gaming experience, but its form factor also seems to benefit multitasking productivity. The Arks stand allows you to rotate the screen vertically and stack applications as needed.

There’s a lot that Samsung hasn’t shared about the ark yet, but it clearly features quantum dot color and a mini LED backlight. The ark looked like a great monitor for Samsung to debut QD-OLED technology, but unfortunately. The honor is given to the aforementioned Alienwares 34-inch Curved (1800R) QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, which will be launched in March. Meanwhile, the Ark will appear in the second half of 2022.

The CES 2022 also made its debut with the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN, the world’s first 27-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of 360Hz (previously limited to 1080p). So gamers don’t have to sacrifice visual quality to make sure the title is running at the fast speed needed to stay on top of the game. Nvidia also had a cool display announcement for competitive gamers. Some of these QHD 360Hz gaming monitors from AOC, MSI, and ViewSonic have mini LED panels for more vibrant and accurate colors and lighting.

Nvidia software also supports what companies call dual format resolutions (see figure above), allowing gamers to get the most out of these 27-inch displays in QHD when needed. increase. You can also reduce the screen area to see the game running. At 1080p, this is still a popular resolution for professional gamers. The latter option emulates a playback experience on a 25-inch 1080p monitor without worrying about the image being stretched on the QHD screen. This can result in poor image quality.

The SlimFit camera is magnetically connected for video calls and can be removed later.Samsung

However, the CES2022s monitor wasn’t about games. Samsung’s smart monitor lineup includes a new model, the 32-inch 4KM8, that touts new features that look useful. Despite being a monitor, most modern TVs are equipped to do that, so they don’t require any additional hardware to stream TV shows and movies. A new feature of this model is the included SlimFit camera that can be magnetically connected for video calls. The M8 can act as a Smart Things hub for home-connected IoT devices. Samsung will also debut the game home. This is basically the ability to turn the M8 into a game streaming monitor that can be connected to different services and different controllers. Samsung hasn’t finalized those final details yet, but it may be exciting.

LG’s Dual Up monitor delivers an industry-unusual 16:18 aspect ratio. Image: LG

Returning to the monitor first mentioned in this post, LG’s square 16:18 aspect ratio monitor, called DualUp, is exciting to many readers. LG states that it offers the same screen area as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertically split view feature that allows users to see more at a glance. This isn’t for me, but it’s easy to understand how it works for people who need a tall display with a high resolution at 2560 x 2880 resolution. LG states that the form factor has ergonomic advantages because it does not require the neck to move from side to side. This is similar to the monitor featured in Teenage Engineerings Computer-1 DIY PC Case Marketing.

The best thing about monitors that debuted in CES 2022 is what’s for anyone, creative, gamer, or people who appreciate a large, beautiful, high-performance display that wants to connect to a PC, macOS computer, or console. There was something like that. .. Thinking about all these announcements made me feel good. You’ll be in this fun honeymoon bubble (none of them cheap) until the makers share the price.

