Google pays homage to scientists who died in Doodle on their 80th birthday





Stephen Hawking, a late cosmologist, writer, and theoretical physicist, is the subject of an animated Google Doodle on Saturday.

The graffiti displays the scientist’s 80th birthday and uses Hawking’s own “voice” with the permission of his family.

The famous scientist was born on January 8, 1942. Google’s Doodle will creatively look at his long life and career through a very short two-and-a-half-minute animation.

From colliding black holes to big bangs, Hawking’s theory of the origin and mechanics of the universe has revolutionized modern physics. His work as an author has made millions of readers around the world widely accessible to areas that are often off limits.

I can’t move and need to speak through a computer, but in my mind I’m free, says Hawking’s computer-generated voice in an animation.

My goal is simple, it’s a complete understanding of the universe.

Hawking died in 2018 at the age of 76. He was diagnosed with motor neuron disease at the age of 21.

Stephen Hawking, son Robert and daughter Lucy.Photo: Google

His daughter Lucy and sons Robert and Tim Hawking have approved Google to use his father’s voice in the animation, and that Google has chosen to celebrate his father’s 80th birthday with this amazing Doodle. He said he was happy.

It is also important to show that his physical condition never allowed him to limit his expressiveness or his determination to affect the world in which he lived. I believe.We hope that his example will provide inspiration and hope globally to all who are facing major challenges during this difficult time.

Doodler Matthew Cruickshank, the creator of Saturday’s Google Doodle, was visually inspired by the evolution of computer graphics in Hawking’s life. He also used the rich history of scientists in comments and citations about life in creating clips.

Early concept of Stephen Hawking Doodle by Google’s Matthew Cruickshank.Photo: Google

I thought Stephen’s extraordinary quotes about life and space would be a great short animated film. Not only is the animation visual, but its basics are built on time and space, and the subject matter is in perfect agreement with cosmology, Cruickshank said.

Google Arts & Culture is celebrating Hawking with a new online exhibition that can be seen here.

Eddie Redmayne played Stephen Hawking in the 2014 movie Theory of Everything.Photo: Universal Pictures International

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who played Hawking in the 2014 hit movie Theory of Everything, celebrated her birthday two days ago.

As part of his 40th birthday celebration, he joined an avid fan base and made a large donation to the Motor Neuron Disease Association.

The British actor has been a patronage of the association since 2015 after the staff introduced him there so that he could better understand him to those suffering from illness in his Oscar-winning performance as Professor Hawking. ..

Updated: January 8, 2022 6:45 am

