Scientists reduce the resolution of all-solid-state batteries

Credit: Shigeru Kobayashi and Taro Hitosugi of Tokyo Institute of Technology

With researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology, AIST, and Yamagata University introducing strategies to restore low electrical resistance, all-solid-state batteries are now one step closer to the driving force of next-generation electronics. They also explore the underlying reduction mechanism and pave the way for a more basic understanding of how all-solid-state lithium batteries work.

All-solid-state lithium batteries are a new trend in materials science and engineering, as traditional lithium-ion batteries can no longer meet the standards of advanced technologies such as high energy density, fast charging, and long-cycle electric vehicles. became. It is alive. All-solid-state batteries, which use solid electrolytes instead of the liquid electrolytes found in traditional batteries, not only meet these criteria, but are also relatively safe and convenient because they can be recharged in a short amount of time.

However, solid electrolytes have their own challenges. The interface between the positive electrode and the solid electrolyte shows high electrical resistance, and its origin is not well understood. In addition, exposure of the electrode surface to air increases resistance, reducing battery capacity and performance. Several attempts have been made to reduce the resistance, but it has not been possible to reduce it to the interfacial resistance value of 10 Ωcm2 (ohm centimeter squared) reported when not exposed to air.

By the way, in the recent research published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, the research team led by Professor Taro Hitosugi of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Institute of Technology) and Professor Shigeru Kobayashi of the doctoral course of Tokyo Institute of Technology may have finally solved it. not. this problem. The team provided valuable insights into the manufacture of high-performance all-solid-state batteries by establishing strategies for recovering low interfacial resistance and elucidating the underlying mechanisms of this reduction. This research is the result of joint research by Tokyo Institute of Technology, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), and Yamagata University.

First, the team prepared a thin-film battery containing a lithium negative electrode, a LiCoO2 positive electrode, and a Li3PO4 solid electrolyte. Prior to completing battery production, the team exposed the LiCoO2 surface to air, nitrogen (N2), oxygen (O2), carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrogen (H2), and water vapor (H2O) for 30 minutes.

Surprisingly, they found that exposure to N2, O2, CO2, and H2 did not degrade battery performance compared to unexposed batteries. “Only H2O vapor strongly degrades the Li3PO4–LiCoO2 interface and dramatically increases its resistance to more than 10 times the unexposed interface,” says Professor Hitosugi.

The team then went through a process called “annealing.” In this process, the sample was heat treated at 150 ° C for 1 hour in the form of a battery, that is, by vapor deposition of the negative electrode. Surprisingly, this reduces the resistance to 10.3Ωcm2, comparable to an unexposed battery.

By performing numerical simulations and state-of-the-art measurements, the team revealed that the reduction may be due to the spontaneous removal of protons from within the LiCoO2 structure during annealing.

“Our research shows that protons in the LiCoO2 structure play important roles in the recovery process. Elucidation of these interfacial microscopic processes helps expand the applicability of all-solid-state batteries. I hope that, “concludes Professor Hitosugi.

