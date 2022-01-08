According to the pharmacy, some people are rejecting the Moderna COVID-19 booster





As Toronto-Ontario deploys COVID-19 booster shots, some pharmacies report that people are out after being informed that they will be vaccinated against Moderna instead of Pfizer.

Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, says he hears from pharmacies that about half of people refuse to take Moderna.

“I think there’s a lot of education that pharmacists have to give to other healthcare providers to prove that (Moderna) is comparable to Pfizer. It’s safe and effective,” he told CTV News on Friday. Told.

Modena’s refusal may be primarily due to Pfizer vaccinated people who are hesitant to mix vaccine brands, Bates said. In the spring of 2021, Moderna had supply problems when most Canadians began receiving first and second doses. During that period, most people were vaccinated against Pfizer.

“When vaccinated against the flu, most people will not know who the brand maker is. Therefore, rather than understanding that an mRNA vaccine is equal to an mRNA vaccine, stick to these names. “I did,” Bates said.

Pharmacies also prioritize the supply of Pfizer Shots for people under the age of 30. Health Canada has approved the Moderna booster for all adults over the age of 18, but the National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI) recommends Moderna only for adults over the age of 30. According to NACI, in young people, Pfizer boosters slightly reduce the incidence of myocarditis. This is a rare side effect of mRNA vaccines that cause heart inflammation.

“We want to make sure we follow these guidelines and will shift most of our pharmacy channel supply to Moderna over the next two weeks,” Bates said.

Bates encourages Ontario residents to avoid shopping for vaccines and instead get vaccine boosters as soon as possible.

“Getting the vaccine now is far more effective in providing maximum and maximum immunity to Omicron than waiting or shopping for the vaccine,” he said. “We continue to encourage people to ignore the brand and make available vaccines available.”

