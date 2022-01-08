How to help Google rank products with duplicate explanations





Google’s John Mueller addressed the issue of how Google handles the same product description for different products and duplicate content. Mueller downplayed the negatives that come from duplicate content and provided creative suggestions on how to help Google better rank product pages for products that are similar.

Different products but same description

The person who asked the question was concerned about how Google handles the ranking of e-commerce web pages for various products with similar explanations.

This particular situation included handmade shoes for a particular age group, made with the same materials and techniques, but the only variation is in the shoe design.

The question asked was:

“If I write one … all high quality product descriptions, does it count as duplicate content by Google?

Or is it better to give each one a unique explanation that degrades the quality of the content? “

John Mueller advises what to do about duplicate product descriptions

Unique content does not degrade the quality of the content

Mueller began his answer by expressing doubts about whether his content could reduce the quality of the content. He argued that the product description could be both unique and of high quality.

advertisement

Continue reading below

Google will not demote sites with duplicate content

Next, John Mueller returned to the main question about duplicate content.

Mueller continued:

“This is probably considered duplicate content, but we will not demote your website because of duplicate content.

Therefore, from a practical point of view, if someone is searching for the text in this duplicate description on your page, this text will be recognized as being found on a series of pages on your website. And we will probably try to select and display one or two pages from your website.

So we don’t demote your website … we don’t penalize your website for duplicate content. “

It doesn’t make sense to view multiple pages of the same content

Mueller then explained that the reason why Google limits the number of similar pages from the same site that appear in search results is just a practical consideration.

advertisement

Continue reading below

John Mueller said:

“It recognizes that from a practical point of view, many pages have this content.

Therefore, if someone is specifically searching for that content, it doesn’t make sense to show them all.

And that’s … reasonable when people are searching for some of the content.

You don’t have to find every page on your website that contains that content. “

How to help Google rank similar products

Mueller then emphasized the importance of using text to explain what the product looks like. He warned that if you don’t properly explain what your product looks like, it can negatively impact your search presence.

Mueller continued to answer with this little cautionary advice.

“I think … the thing to note here is that if the text content doesn’t cover any of the visual elements of the product, it will be very difficult to actually display them properly. That is the search result of.

For example, you said you have handmade shoes. If you have blue shoes and red shoes and have never mentioned what color these shoes are, if someone is looking for blue shoes, you haven’t mentioned the blue word anywhere So you may think your page is not so relevant your page.

So … the angle I take here is that it’s okay to duplicate part of the description. But I definitely make sure there’s something out there that actually has text about the visual elements that are unique to those individual products you sell.

So it’s like the direction I’m going. “

Duplicate content makes it difficult for Google to rank pages

Muller said Google will not demote sites with duplicate content. But he also said that the lack of textual content that describes the visual quality of the product makes it difficult for Google to rank those pages.

Therefore, if similar products have the same product description, find a word that accurately describes the size that makes each product different, such as the purpose of use. However, John specifically encouraged e-commerce publishers to focus on writing text. This explains why one product is visually different from another.

How Google handles duplicate product descriptions

See at the 45:10 minute mark

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/duplicate-product-descriptions/432167/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos