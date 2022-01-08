8 Best Ways to Use Google Sheets Like a Pro





Google Sheets is an ideal spreadsheet program when you need simple and fast results. This productivity app from Google makes it easy to create high-quality, accurate charts, charts, or tables.

You can grow your Google Sheets from user level to professional by learning a few simple steps. They also drive task delivery at a rapid and consistent pace. In this article, I’ll show you a secret recipe that Google Sheets expert users will implement to get things done.

1. Collect automatic data using Google Forms

Google Forms is a powerful data collection tool for Google Sheets. Create surveys and market research with intuitive actions. You can change the number of questions, the format of the answers, and even who can interact with the form at any time.

You can add a form to your worksheet by following these steps:

In the toolbar,[ツール]Click and[新しいフォームの作成]Choose.[ここに質問を追加]Click the banner to create the form. Form data is displayed on the Form Answer 1 sheet. This name can be customized.[ツール]From the menu[管理]Click a form to access important Google Forms actions in Google Sheets, such as submitting a form or unlinking a form.

You can now quickly create great Google Forms in Google Sheets and collect the data you need to do your job without relying on others.

Related: Probably the best Google Sheets quick hack you didn’t know

Creating Today’s Video 2. Minimizing UI Interactions with Shortcuts

Shortcuts allow you to navigate Google Sheets quickly. Google Pro users remember many shortcuts to avoid the mouse. Press Ctrl + / to display a list of useful Google Sheets shortcuts on your screen.

You can use Google Sheets hyperlinks to create manual content tables, content links, website links and redirect them to another sheet. To create a hyperlink, try the following steps:

Right-click on the cell[リンクの挿入]Choose. You can paste the URL of your website into the search box. You can select an automatic suggestion below the search box.[シート]You can also click and the named range to link to any element of an existing worksheet. 3. Embed spreadsheet data in a document or slide

Quickly import data from sheets into documents or slides. Hack saves time and makes your audience look like a pro. To import / export data from a spreadsheet to a document or slide, try the following steps:

In the target document file,[挿入]Click and[グラフ]Choose.[シートから]The options are displayed. Click on it. To see the preview, select the sheet with the graph. Select one,[インポート]Click. Alternatively, copy the chart from the sheet and paste it into your document file. This method also works for tabular data.For live graphs[スプレッドシートにリンク]Select and for offline graphs[リンクを解除して貼り付け]Choose.

Google Slides allows you to import data from your spreadsheet by following the same steps above.

4. Lock cells for collaborative worksheets

If you waste time checking the integrity of your formula, you should use the cell lock feature. Useful for collaboration sheets where you need to keep certain cell ranges unchanged.

To lock a cell range or sheet, follow these simple steps:

Highlight a range of cells or a single cell.Of the toolbar[データ]Click and[シートと範囲を保護する]Choose. Switch ranges or sheets in the right panel. After selecting[権限の設定]Click. Change the permission settings,[完了]Click.

Lock cells help protect worksheet style guides, formulas, and data entry rules.

5. Add value to your data through images

Images are a great way to transform boring tabular data into vibrant reports. There are many ways to insert an image into a worksheet.

There are many reasons, such as inventorying IT devices, browsing website content, and creating meaningful flowcharts. You can start with the following steps:

From the toolbar[挿入]Click and[画像]Choose. You can choose to insert the image in the cell or the image in the cell. Select URL, Photo, Google Drive, etc. from the 6 sources displayed. Use the image (“URL”) formula to import an image into a cell directly from your website.[挿入]From the toolbar[描画]You can also select to create manual flowcharts and workflows. Drafting boards have elements such as lines, shapes, images, and text boxes. 6. Templates for data management

Templates allow you to complete tasks even faster. Google Sheets provides useful templates that perfectly fit a variety of real-world work scenarios. Also, these templates are free, unlike other spreadsheet apps that charge for templates.

There are templates organized according to features such as personal, work, and project management. If you need help with data processing, you can try templates such as to-do lists, Google Finance Investment Trackers, team rosters, weekly timesheets, expense reports, and more.

You can easily access the above template by following the steps below.

From the open worksheet,[ファイル]Click and[新規]Place the cursor on. Is displayed from the template gallery. Click on it to access the template library. 7. Validate the data in the worksheet

Do you frequently get the wrong email format or URL from the worksheet database of your customers, clients, or newsletter subscribers? You can stop this by validating existing spreadsheet data using various formulas such as ARRAYFORMULA (ISEMAIL (cell range)).

For example, the above formula validates a set of email addresses or URLs in the correct format. The formula doesn’t tell you if the email is active. However, you can avoid simple mistakes such as missing the @ sign or the domain name.

8. Use macros to automate Google Sheets

You can use macros to automate repeated steps on the sheet. These include cell color customization, filtering, sorting, formula creation, font size adjustment, and more. Just tap a few keyboard buttons to get your task done faster.

Imagine you need to get product details such as ratings, reviews, and prices from an online shopping site. Then filter them according to price or rating and transfer the data to another team member for further work.

Obtain product survey data from the shopping site. next,[拡張機能]Of the toolbar[マクロでマクロを記録]Select to start recording the macro. Proceed to the relative reference and follow the usual steps. Then save the macro and assign the macro a shortcut.

For the following products, simply press the keyboard shortcut on this macro and the data will be analyzed automatically after the data entry procedure.

Effortlessly become a professional Google Sheets user

The next time you need to create a monthly personal expense budget, invoice, or some graph for your work, you can try the above steps. Experience professional-level work with minimal effort.

There are other tricks you can learn and implement in Google Sheets, such as crazy formulas and data visualization.

6 very useful crazy Google Sheets formulas

Learn about the most important and advanced formulas in Google Sheets in the easiest way possible.

Read next

About the author Tamal Das (280 articles published)

Tamal is a freelance writer for Make Use Of. After gaining extensive experience in technology, finance and business processes in his previous job at an IT consulting firm, he hired writing as a full-time profession three years ago. He doesn’t write about productivity or the latest tech news, but he loves playing sprinter cells and glancing at Netflix / Prime Video.

Subscribe to other Tamal Das newsletters

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free ebooks and exclusive sales.

Click here to subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/best-ways-to-use-google-sheets-like-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos