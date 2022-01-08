After Sonos statutory victory, Google Nest speakers have lost important features





If you have a Google Nest smart speaker, some of its features are about to be lost after Sonos wins big in the patent court.

As a result, users of speakers with the Google Assistant will not be able to control the master volume of grouped speakers throughout the house. Google has already downgraded to a speaker after years of verdict.

Google has informed its customers of changes related to the patented group speaker technology that the US International Trade Commission now claims to be infringing. Now Nest speaker owners need to change the volume of individual speakers, not the master volume control. It’s a little annoying, but it’s still annoying.

Users will also not be able to control the volume of the group using the volume buttons on the phone when casing music from the handset. This hits Google’s bid to remain one of the best smart speakers.

“Recent legal rulings have made some changes to the way devices are set up and advance the capabilities of speaker groups,” the company said in the Google Nest Community Post (via Ars).

“If you use the speaker group feature to control the volume of the Google Home app, use the Google Assistant to control it by voice, or use it directly on the Nest Hub display, you’ll notice some changes.

“To adjust the volume of a speaker group, you need to adjust each speaker individually instead of using the group volume controller. You can also change the volume of the speaker group using the physical volume button on the phone. You will not be able to do it either. “

Google has appealed to the ITC, which has ruled Sonos on all five patent disputes filed by a multi-room audio company.

The decision was made over the years. When Google first announced Google Home in 2016, Sonos warned us that it was infringing its IP. When the proceedings were filed in 2020, Sonos argued: “Google has copied key features from Sonos. These features include, for example, setting up a playback device on a wireless local area network, adjusting the group volume of the playback device, and within a group of playback devices for audio. Includes Sonos patented technology for synchronizing playback.

A legal representative of Sonos told the New York Times after the verdict: We thank the ITC for clearly examining the five Sonos patents in question in this proceeding and clearly determining that Google is infringing all five. This is an all-out victory, very rare in patent proceedings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trustedreviews.com/news/google-nest-speakers-are-losing-a-key-feature-following-sonos-legal-win-4195068

