IEEE Quantum announces Quantum Computing Innovation Summit scheduled for January 10, 2022





Los Alamitos, Calif., January 7, 2022 / PRNewswire /-IEEE Quantum, a leading community of quantum computing conferences, research and education programs, today announced the launch of the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit. The conference will feature an innovation-centric session by industry sort leaders on the quantum computing business. This one-day summit will be held online from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm EST on January 10, 2022. Click here to access the live broadcast.

“Quantum computers are special purpose machines that facilitate discontinuous innovation. Quantum computing because we are analyzing quantum computing patents across jurisdictions such as China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, the United States and Europe. It’s clear that innovation is emerging faster than ever before, “says Mava Ghonda. Quantum AI Series Podcast Creator, Conference Chair, and Host. “The Quantum Computing Innovation Summit is a unique platform for senior leaders and decision makers to learn not only important recruitment trends for establishing quantum computing strategies, but also important knowledge for the future. Many industries, such as pharmaceuticals, are the transformative power of quantum computing. It is not too early for executives, as well as academic and government leaders, to begin planning for this transformative computing power. “

“2021 was the flagship year of quantum computing innovation across the technology stack. Importantly, more and more companies are now embarking on research collaboration to develop and implement quantum computing applications. We are building a full-fledged organization, “said CEO Matt Johnson. QC Ware Inc. “IEEE has played a leading role in educating and inspiring the technology community on quantum computing. Launched the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit on the current state of quantum computing and industry perspectives. We are honored to be able to provide you with insights into the next decade. “

Michael Marthaler, CEO of HQS Quantum Simulations, said: “The Quantum Computing Innovation Summit is a great opportunity to learn about development in this important area. We are very much looking forward to talking about the software we develop at HQS. What makes Quantum Computers useful to the High Performance Computing (HPC) community? I will. “

“In new areas like quantum computing, it’s important to make sure that intellectual property (IP) protection strategies are in line with business priorities and the pace of innovation,” said Foley Hoag’s lawyer and partner Erik Huestis. Says. “In the field of quantum computing, the number of patent applications has increased tremendously over the past few years, highlighting the fundamental nature of quantum innovation across disciplines.”

Following the opening remarks by the Chair of the Conference, the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit will be presented by keynote speakers and invited experts.

Keynote speaker

QCware CEO Matt Johnson Beyond Oscar Deeds, Quantum Computing Industry Outlook to 2025 and Head of Quantum Computing for the European Commission Jan Getz, CEO of Quantum Flagship Innovation IQMCo Dr. Quantum Accelerator Design Dr. Michael Marsaller, CEO of HQS Quantum Simulation High Performance Computing Use Case for Quantum Computing Emmanuel Viale Managing Director of Accenture Technology Innovation How Leaders Drive Quantum Computing Preparations for Ecosystems Are you

Invited expert

Peter Clark, Head of Computational Science and Engineering, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Therapeutics DiscoveryQuantum Computing Innovations in Pharma Erik Huestis, Partner, Foley Hoag

For additional information and event registration, please visit the conference website.

IEEE About IEEE The world’s largest association of technical experts. The IEEE has more than 400,000 members in more than 160 countries. The Institute is dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of mankind. The IEEE and its members inspire the global community through highly cited publications, conferences, technical standards, professional and educational activities.

About the IEEE Computer Society The IEEE Computer Society is a global hub for computer science, engineering, and technology. The IEEE Computer Society is known as the premier organization that empowers those who drive technology, offering international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, proprietary digital libraries, and training programs. The IEEE Computer Society is a world leader in computer science research, analysis, and access to information. This organization provides individuals with an unparalleled array of products, services, and opportunities at all stages of their professional career.

About IEEE Quantum IEEE Quantumis is an IEEE Future Directionions initiative that serves as the leading community of conferences and programs on quantum computing technology. IEEE Quantum is supported by the leadership and representation of the IEEE Society, including the IEEE Computer Society, and the entire operating unit. See IEEE Quantum for more information.

